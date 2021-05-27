International
Proposal to decriminalize abortion sparks debate in Malta
VALLETTA, Malta – A proposal to decriminalize abortion in Malta has sparked a polarized debate over an issue long considered taboo in the country with stricter abortion laws in the European Union.
Independent lawmaker Marlene Farrugia was taken by surprise this month when she introduced a bill in Parliament calling for the removal of paragraphs in the criminal code that make it a crime punishable by up to three years in prison for committing an abortion or aiding and abetting a woman to have a
Although the law is rarely enforced, the Home Office says the last person jailed for abortion was in 1980 supporters argue he acts as a deterrent. Farrugia disagrees, saying fears of retaliation and punishment prevent women from seeking counseling and help in Malta, where polls show public opinion remains adamant against abortion.
Decriminalizing abortion is not the same as promoting it, Farrugia told the Associated Press. By criminalizing women, stigmatizing the topic of abortion, and keeping this discussion a taboo, we are not saving lives and helping the cause of abortion obsolescence.
The Catholic island country has liberalized several laws in recent years, legalizing divorce 10 years ago and same-sex marriage in 2017.
The bill is unlikely to progress through Parliament, where one major party has declared itself against decriminalization and the other means it wants a debate in society rather than a vote in Parliament. But supporters say it has sparked a conversation that has been long overdue.
People have woken up and many more have come out of the carpentry to declare themselves openly pro-choice, said Isabel Stabile, of the abortion rights group Doctors for Choice.
While Farrugia insists her bill would not legalize abortion, simply remove penalties for it, opponents disagree.
We see the decriminalization of abortion as a smoke screen to introduce abortion to the east in Malta, said Miriam Sciberras, Chair of the anti-abortion group, Malta Life Network Foundation.
If we really care about women, we first let them give birth, Sciberras said. The law is there for a reason. Strongly there to protect us all, especially the vulnerable.
Abortion has been legalized in almost all EU countries, although Poland this year tightened its abortion laws following a constitutional court ruling. The only exceptions allowed under Polish law are when a woman’s life or health is in danger or if a pregnancy results from rape or incest. In Malta, the law does not allow any exceptions, but in practice doctors apply the moral principle of dual effect, where the death of a fetus is seen as an unintended consequence of attempts to save a woman’s life, said Andrea Dibben, of the Women Foundation of Rights in Malta.
The Archbishop of Malta, Charles Scicluna, has also weighed in the discussion and held a homelike in what was an indirect response to the notion of decriminalization of abortion.
A mother’s womb is loved and sacred, that is where human life grows, he said on May 13th. Let us pray that the uterus remains a place of life, not a place where murder takes place.
Election doctors estimate that at least 300 women in Malta perform abortions each year, either traveling to countries where abortion is legal, including Britain, Italy or the Netherlands, or taking abortion pills.
A woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being prosecuted, told the AP that she came in contact with an international organization that helped her get abortion pills. She was concerned about any possible side effects from the pills, but said she would not have sought medical help immediately if she needed to, for fear of getting caught.
If something goes wrong, you are stuck, she said. People need to be able to find the support they need in the country. Not everyone has the financial means to travel abroad.
Farrugia, who describes herself as pro-life, says she will continue to encourage women “to use prevention and also not to stop even if they find themselves aggravated by an unwanted pregnancy.”
However, if they decide to discontinue after they have passed support and counseling, then the abortion should be highly regulated and safe. “She added.” After all, no woman should be forced to go on with a pregnancy she does not want.
