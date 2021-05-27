Hong Kong Prohibits Tiananmen Vigilance for Second Year of Virus Citation





Hong Kong authorities have blocked defenders of democracy for the second year in a row from holding a candle vigil for the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square bombing. Police denied an application for a permit to hold a public rally on June 4 in the city’s Victoria Park, said the organizer, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Patriotic Democratic Movement. Police cited coronavirus restrictions on rallies of more than four people, measures that pro-democracy groups claim they are being used to stifle dissent. Hong Kong police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The decision was first reported by the Ming Pao newspaper. For three decades, pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong had commemorated the coup when Communist Party leaders sent the People’s Liberation Army to Tiananmen Square and surrounding streets to clear protesters. City authorities banned vigilance for the first time last year, citing coronavirus restrictions. How the Tiananmen Square Protests Formed Modern China: The Fast Take Refusal to grant a permit gives police the power to prosecute the organizers and those present if the protest continues. Last year, thousands gathered to commemorate the day, ending metal barricades to gather in the park. In 2019, Tiananmen Vigil attracted more than 180,000 participants in the park, according to organizers – making it the largest turnout since the vigil began in 1990. Police estimated a smaller crowd, saying 37,000 attended the its peak. The events of 1989 have a special echo in Hong Kong. The city memorial is the only one allowed on Chinese soil, as the Communist Party of China has banned any kind of monument and has virtually cleared events from history books and the internet. The blow came after the UK government signed the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration that paved the way for Hong Kong to return to Chinese rule, and before the official surrender in 1997 – residents worried about the city’s future. – With the help of Kari Soo Lindberg, Young-Sam Cho and Alfred Liu Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

