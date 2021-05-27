Covid-19 border closure: Millions spent on attracting migrants





John Anthony / Stuff The government spent $ 900,000 to repatriate migrants who could not afford to buy plane tickets to fly back to their home countries, Budget documents show.

The government spent $ 900,000 to repatriate migrants who could not afford to buy plane tickets to fly back to their home countries, Budget documents show. While the borders remained closed, the government also spent $ 11 million on attracting migrants to come here. Hassht also revealed that the Government spent almost a quarter of a billion dollars on inserting a black hole in the finances of the immigrant visa account. Last week’s budget recorded $ 242 million spent in February to “reduce the accumulated deficit associated with Covid-19,” which still leaves a deficit of $ 56 million. RNZ The pandemic has been severe for some migrant communities. People who moved to New Zealand for work have found themselves unemployed, while others have not been able to visit relatives. READ MORE:

The New Zealand Immigration (INZ) visa account was already $ 58 million in red before the borders closed last year, but that doubled in the following four months and continued to grow. Budget documents show that the government spent $ 900,000 in the current financial year on “repayable financial assistance to foreign nationals on temporary visas in need of support to return home.” RNZ asked how much of the money was repaid. When the repatriation scheme appeared in September, INZ stressed that the money would have to be repaid if the immigrants wanted to return to New Zealand in the future. Those who would qualify included redundant workers and visitors whose funds had run out and who could not get help from other sources such as their embassy. Budget figures show that $ 11 million will be spent in the next financial year attracting migrants to come here. Another $ 19 million in funds allocated for travel costs in the migrant attraction budget was rebuilt last year. Figures showed immigration spent $ 23 million more than was budgeted last year, some in closing its overseas offices where staff had been unable to work during the pandemic. Offices in Mumbai, Manila and Pretoria closed this year and 329 people lost their jobs. It is not clear from the Budget figures how much money has been set aside to reimburse migrants who have withdrawn their residence applications. Nearly 3,000 migrants had received reimbursements in the 12 months to September, more than in the previous three years together, and a total of nearly $ 1.4 million. This was ahead of the Ombudsman’s decision last month on the INZ residence scheme, which paved the way for reimbursements for skilled migrants who had inadvertently had to stand in a non-priority queue behind fast-track applications. INZ approached for comment on the expenditures described in the Budget.

