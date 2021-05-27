“Just what are the Kiwis so far?” 60 Minutes reporter addresses bizarre promo accusing NZ of ousting Australia

The promotional video accused New Zealand of close relations with China. Video Network / Nine

Australian journalist Tom Steinfort is defending a promo for his upcoming 60 Minutes Australia story which claims New Zealand has “rejected” Australia for China.

The promo, released today, initially features Steinfort asking Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern if “sometimes you should bite the tongue by overthrowing the regime in Beijing,” which she denies.

In the tone of a trailer of an action movie, the promo asks dramatically, “what are the Kiwis so far”, and if New Zealand was becoming “New Xi-land” – referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping.

She claimed that New Zealand had “rejected” Australia for a “fast Chinese dollar”.

“We thought they were our best friends,” the promotion said for New Zealand.

The promo also featured interviews with NewstalkZB host Mike Hosking and Auckland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Michael Barnett.

Asked by Newstalk ZB’s Heather du Plessis-Allan this afternoon if the promotion was “over the top”, Steinfort said he had “strong opinions from both sides of this discussion” about New Zealand’s relationship with China.

“It’s been drawing attention for some time why New Zealand has not joined its traditional Five Eyes allies in signing these sentences of China’s human rights violations.”

Earlier this month, Parliament unanimously backed a motion to declare that it was “very concerned about the serious human rights abuses taking place against Uighurs and other ethnic and religious minorities in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region”.

Aussie journalist Tom Steinfort asks Jacinda Ardern.

The statement follows independent reports in recent years that have found some 1 million Uighur Muslims locked up in concentration camps, subject to torture and forced sterilization.

There have also been reports of authorities seeking to eradicate their religion and culture.

In response, the Chinese Embassy in Wellington said the statement had a “total disregard” of China’s position and was a “baseless accusation against China of human rights abuses.”

In May last year, the Herald reported that New Zealand did not join its Five Eyes intelligence alliance partners – Canada, the United Kingdom, the US and Australia – in a joint statement condemning national security legislation. of China to Hong Kong, despite the Government expressing “deep concern” about the situation.

Pressed on Xi’s new land line, Steinfort said, “Sure people have talked, right?”

Steinfort also claimed that after the release in the promo, the Prime Minister’s media team had contacted him, wanting a “government voice” in history – set to air on Sunday.

However, Steinfort claimed that the offices of Trade Minister Damien O’Connor and Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta had refused to comment.

Asked Thursday afternoon if she had seen the trailer, Ardern told Newshub she had not seen it, but she realized it was “causing fun on the internet”.

“While I have not seen the trailer, I realize it is causing a bit of fun online. Obviously, I would not fully agree with the way they are framing New Zealand and our relationship with Australia,” Prime Minister Newshub told.

“I think the online response is probably an indication of how New Zealand is getting it.”