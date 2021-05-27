Tajuddin – a wheeled career that is now a train wreck

PETALING JAYA: Tajuddin Abdul Rahmans being fired as chairman of Prasarana last night caught many by surprise because of the slim majority of government in Parliament – but this is just another milestone in the career of this maverick politician.

His bizarre press conference on the worst accident on the Light Rail Transit (LRT) was no surprise to many who know of his style, as this is not the first time Pasir Salak MPs have introduced it. him in trouble.

If there is one thing that seems to follow the career of Umno veteran leaders, it is controversy.

Early days

He first became known as one of the Umno Youth leaders who were arrested under the Internal Security Act (ISA) under Ops Lalang in 1987. He would later work on the Umno ladder, becoming a member of the High Council.

Dismissal from Umno

In 1995, Tajuddin was fired by Umno for claiming monetary policy. He was accused of paying RM 6 million to secure the post of Pasir Salak division chiefs. He stayed out in the cold for three years until Umno brought him back to the sidelines in 1998. Two years later, he was elected as deputy head of the Pasir Salak Umno division.

Elected representative

In the 2004 general election, Tajuddin won the Kampong Gajah state seat by a majority of over 5,000 votes. In the next general election, he won the parliamentary seat of Pasir Salak. He has since defended the country twice, each time with a larger majority, a testament to his popularity in the constituency.

Government appointments

Following the 2008 election, Tajuddin was appointed Chairman of the Federal Authority for Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation (Felcra) Bhd, a post he would hold for five years until his appointment as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Agro-based Industry in 2013.

Bastard

In November 2008, Tajuddin was convicted of calling Ipoh MP Barat M Kulasegaran a bastard after the DAP man claimed that Pasir Salak voters did not like their elected representative. He also challenged Kulasegaran for a fight outside the Dewan.

Sleeping opposition MPs

In April 2010, then-Rakyat Pandikar Dewan Chairman Amin Mulia warned Tajuddin against blackmailing opposition lawmakers following a debate between Tajuddin and Kulasegaran in Parliament lobby. However, Tajuddin denied any knowledge of the censorship.

Licking the Chinese

Then a deputy minister, Tajuddin was attacked by friend and foe in October 2015 after he said he would slap Chinese Malaysians who pulled their shells out of the country. He even rejected the MCA Youth request that he apologize.

“They can make noise until the Day of Judgment, I do not care,” Tajuddin was quoted as saying at the time.

Controversy and head

Tajuddin was again convicted by opposition MPs on November 16, 2016 for referring to Seputeh MP Teresa Kok as the only one-headed woman in Parliament.

The incident occurred when Tajuddin was answering an additional question in Dewan Rakyat and began sharing his views at a public rally only for then-Vice President Ronald Kiandee to intervene and ask him to continue answering the question.

He then went on and with a laugh asked Seputeh (laughed) why? The only woman with a ‘head’ is in the parliament of Seputeh.

This led to fierce debates with opposition MPs in which he exchanged non-parliamentary language with them. He also attacked the media later when pressure was put on the issue.

Defending the attack on a deputy

Later that month, a group of men, including Tajuddins’s son, went to Parliament to show their support for him after a feud with Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad.

As Khalid was passing by, the men attacked the MP. Tajuddin, who denied any information about the incident, appeared to defend the attack saying it was normal for a boy to defend his father.

Published by Parliament

In July 2019, Tajuddin was expelled from Dewan Rakyat for refusing to follow instructions and creating a nuisance. Tajuddin refused to apologize and then Vice President From Kor Ming suspended him for four days.

Back to a GLC

Following the change of government last year, Tajuddin was appointed chairman of Prasarana in May 2020. He headed straight into a controversy over the termination of the two companies’ contracts. The conclusion, it was claimed, would have resulted in a hefty compensation reward for a company controlled by members of his family.

However, his press conference after Monday’s clash with LRT may have been the last point on the camel’s back.

He was accused of being insensitive and rude during the press conference, with many describing him as a disaster in public relations.

This led to calls for him to be fired and a petition to fire him received over 100,000 signatures in less than a day.

misunderstood

In an interview with FMT earlier this year, Tajuddin was asked about the controversy and criticism leveled at him over the years, but he said people would change their minds about him when they knew him.

I am aware of what they say about me. There are people who think (of me) that way. Maybe they do not understand between being a gangster and being vocal in a suitable place and time.

Whether the public has seen Tajuddins’ latest scams remains to be seen. What is certain is that for now, his career on the bus is now a sunken ship.