AIIMS Patna doctor undergoes Covid-19

A young doctor at AIIMS, Patna has died after fighting for his life for about a month at the hospital where he had served in the COVID ward and was admitted with a positive test, authorities said on Thursday.

According to Dr Sanjeev Kumar, nodal officer for COVID-19 at AIIMS, Patna, Pradeep Kumar, a 32-year-old resident who greeted from the Sheohar district north of Bihar, breathed his last on Tuesday and Wednesday night .

“He specialized in urology. Before coming out positive on April 26, he had been offering his services at the COVID ward. He was admitted to the ward isolation ward immediately after contracting the disease,” said Sanjeev Kumar.

“The new doctor was transferred to the ICU about a week later after his condition worsened. For the last 10 days, he had been in support of the fans. All measures, including the tracheotomy, tried to revive our new colleague, he added.

According to the Indian Medical Association, more than 500 doctors lost their lives while performing their duties during the second wave of COVID-19. Bihar has the second highest death toll near Delhi.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS Faculty Association, Patna has issued a statement seeking a former gratia of 50 cabbages for the family members of the late ‘crown warrior’ and suggested that the money could be taken from funds placed under the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana.

