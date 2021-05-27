Sri Lanka prepares beach pollution while the boat burns

Navy personnel helped remove litter washed ashore.



Three Indian ships joined the battle on Thursday to contain a large fire on a container ship off the coast of Sri Lanka amid fears it could break down and spill hundreds of tonnes of oil.

The X-Press Pearl has been out of control for a week and with strong winds hitting the ship recorded in Singapore, authorities fear a new oil catastrophe on the beaches of Sri Lanka.

Indian Coast Guard vessels have joined a Sri Lankan naval vessel and four private towers spraying water on the X-Press Pearl, which has 25 tonnes of nitric acid in its cargo.

A military helicopter was deployed to drop bags of fire-fighting chemicals on the ship Wednesday.

But the fire has weakened the 186-meter (610-meter) long vessel and could break down and spill oil, according to the Sri Lankan Marine Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA).

“The fire is covering the length of the ship. The body may not be stable for us to pull the ship out of our waters,” MEPA chairman Dharshani Lahandapura told AFP.

The ship, anchored off the port of Colombo, is carrying 278 tonnes of bunker oil and 50 tonnes of marine diesel, she added.

The fire is believed to have started in a container of nitric acid and spread rapidly, Lahandapura said.

Authorities are investigating reports that the crew had known about nitric acid leaks before entering Sri Lankan waters.

“If the problem were addressed at that time, we would not be forced to face this crisis.”

Sri Lankan Navy soldiers stand guard as debris is washed ashore by the Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl container vessel, which is burning for eight consecutive days at sea near Sri Lanka’s Colombo Harbor.



Authorities have minimized the risk from the acid as it is neutralized by seawater.

But Lahandapura said a large amount of oil could reach the Negombo resort and fishing region, 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the capital.

The army will be deployed to clear Negombo beach if necessary, the official added.

“Given the very turbulent seas and strong monsoon winds, it is not possible to place booms around the ship to contain a spill.

“Our best option is beach cleaning and we suspect any cleaning operation will take several weeks, if not months.”

In September last year, an oil tanker caught fire off the east coast of Sri Lanka following an explosion in the engine room that killed a crew.

The fire was extinguished after more than a week with the help of the Indian Coast Guard, but the New Diamond tanker left a 40-mile (25 mile) long oil spill. Sri Lanka has asked owners to pay a $ 17 million bill for cleaning.

The 25 crews at the X-Press Pearl were evacuated on Tuesday after an explosion. One was hospitalized with minor injuries.

The ship was on its way to Colombo from the Indian state of Gujarat carrying nearly 1,500 containers. The ship is anchored 14 kilometers (7.5 nautical miles) offshore and can be seen from Negombo.

Residents who cleaned up the plastic raw materials they left on shore Wednesday were barred from entering the beach on Thursday as the army deployed.

Sri Lanka is also under a severe blockade as it fights the spread of coronavirus infections.

The burning tanker ignites the fear of a new catastrophe of the Indian Ocean

2021 AFP