Rising Covid cases ‘not yet a national trend’ as fears over Indian version grow

The UK has reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases in more than a month – but does not appear to reflect a steady growing nationwide trend.
A small increase in infections appears to be driven by the Indian variant and rivets localized in places such as Blackburn with Darwen and Bolton.
Too soon to say whether this will develop into a broader, nationwide pattern of growing infections.
The new figures were announced as the scientist behind the first blockade a year ago warned that the Indian variant could lead to stricter restrictions.
A total of 3,180 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the highest daily number since April 12, when 3,568 infections were reported.
Are you affected by the Indian variant of the coronavirus? Email your story to [email protected]
Compared to the previous Wednesdays, the total was a 46 percent increase in the 2,166 infections confirmed on April 28th.
It was the third straight Wednesday with an increase from week to week – the UK reported 2,144 cases on May 5, 2,285 on May 12 and 2,696 on May 19.
The number of cases reported daily has been broadly flat for the past month, sometimes dropping below 2,000 (most recently on May 17) but mostly staying between 2,000 and 3,000.
The average seven-day flip has gone slightly higher in recent days.
However, more data is needed to see if this is the beginning of a sustained increase across the country and not simply a short-term response to an increase in cases in some hotspots.
Case data disaggregated by local area suggest that only a small number of countries in the UK are currently registering an increase in cases that is greater than the usual day-to-day fluctuation in numbers.
Of the 380 local areas in the UK, 169 saw an increase in Covid-19 rates in the seven days to 22 May, based on the latest figures available for cases by sample date.
But of these 169 areas, 113 recorded increases that were in single digits.
In contrast, Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire recorded a weekly increase in rates of 168.3 (from 145.0 cases per 100,000 people to 313.3), Clackmannanshire in Scotland without an increase of 131.9 (from 29.1 to 161.0) and Bolton in Greater Manchester without a increase from 125.5 (from 321.7 to 447.2).
Meanwhile, case rates in the vast majority of areas continue to remain at the last levels seen in late summer or early fall 2020, with about four in five areas currently recording rates below 30 cases per 100,000.
Wednesday’s jump in the number of reported cases does not reflect a nationwide trend and, although cases have increased in some areas of the UK, it is too early to say whether these localized peaks are part of a broader model that could relates to the relief of blocking constraints.
On Wednesday, Professor Neil Ferguson, the scientist behind the first blockade in 2020, warned that the Indian variant could lead to stricter restrictions.
The Sage member said that type B.1.617.2 could prevent the government map from being blocked if it is shown to be much more transmissible than previous variants.
He warned that the blockade measures could need to be tightened if the Indian variant is spreading at a very fast pace.
Professor Ferguson said it was “impossible” to say whether the June 21 date for the final lifting of the blockade would go ahead.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos