The UK has reported its highest daily number of coronavirus cases in more than a month – but does not appear to reflect a steady growing nationwide trend.

A small increase in infections appears to be driven by the Indian variant and rivets localized in places such as Blackburn with Darwen and Bolton.

Too soon to say whether this will develop into a broader, nationwide pattern of growing infections.

The new figures were announced as the scientist behind the first blockade a year ago warned that the Indian variant could lead to stricter restrictions.

A total of 3,180 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the highest daily number since April 12, when 3,568 infections were reported.

Compared to the previous Wednesdays, the total was a 46 percent increase in the 2,166 infections confirmed on April 28th.

It was the third straight Wednesday with an increase from week to week – the UK reported 2,144 cases on May 5, 2,285 on May 12 and 2,696 on May 19.

The number of cases reported daily has been broadly flat for the past month, sometimes dropping below 2,000 (most recently on May 17) but mostly staying between 2,000 and 3,000.

The average seven-day flip has gone slightly higher in recent days.

However, more data is needed to see if this is the beginning of a sustained increase across the country and not simply a short-term response to an increase in cases in some hotspots.

Case data disaggregated by local area suggest that only a small number of countries in the UK are currently registering an increase in cases that is greater than the usual day-to-day fluctuation in numbers.







Of the 380 local areas in the UK, 169 saw an increase in Covid-19 rates in the seven days to 22 May, based on the latest figures available for cases by sample date.

But of these 169 areas, 113 recorded increases that were in single digits.

In contrast, Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire recorded a weekly increase in rates of 168.3 (from 145.0 cases per 100,000 people to 313.3), Clackmannanshire in Scotland without an increase of 131.9 (from 29.1 to 161.0) and Bolton in Greater Manchester without a increase from 125.5 (from 321.7 to 447.2).

Meanwhile, case rates in the vast majority of areas continue to remain at the last levels seen in late summer or early fall 2020, with about four in five areas currently recording rates below 30 cases per 100,000.

Wednesday’s jump in the number of reported cases does not reflect a nationwide trend and, although cases have increased in some areas of the UK, it is too early to say whether these localized peaks are part of a broader model that could relates to the relief of blocking constraints.

On Wednesday, Professor Neil Ferguson, the scientist behind the first blockade in 2020, warned that the Indian variant could lead to stricter restrictions.

The Sage member said that type B.1.617.2 could prevent the government map from being blocked if it is shown to be much more transmissible than previous variants.

He warned that the blockade measures could need to be tightened if the Indian variant is spreading at a very fast pace.

Professor Ferguson said it was “impossible” to say whether the June 21 date for the final lifting of the blockade would go ahead.