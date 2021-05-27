Mamata Banerjee to conduct aerial survey of districts affected by Cyclone Yaas in West Bengal | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





Flood situation in Sankrail in Howrah district after the cyclone. (TOI, BCCL, Kolkata) To assess the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas, West Bengal Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct an aerial survey of the affected areas on May 28 and May 29. Although the cyclonic storm did not hit the state directly, the areas bordering Odisha were badly affected due to the storm and subsequent flooding. “I will soon undertake an aerial survey of the affected areas in Purba Medinipur, South 24-Parganas and North 24-Parganas districts to see the damage caused by the storm,” the prime minister told a news conference Wednesday. A press release from the Prime Minister’s Office (CMO) also added that the Prime Minister will hold administrative meetings in Hingalganj and somewhere in East Midnapore to give the necessary instructions to district administration officials regarding the relief operation. “Last year during Amphan, there were major allegations about the collection of aid materials that embarrassed the state administration. This time the prime minister will personally oversee aid operations and ensure that aid materials reach the affected,” one said. senior official at the CMO. Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopahyay said the prime minister would first undertake an aerial view of the areas in Hingalganj, Sandeshkhali and Dhamakhali on May 28, followed by the local administrative meeting in Hingalganj. Line department officials would also be present at the meeting. It will also undertake an aerial survey of areas in Digha, Contai, Ramnagar, Nandigram and Deshapran in East Midnapore before holding its third local administrative meeting regarding Cyclone Yaas in Digha. She is scheduled to return to Kolkata on May 29th. According to initial estimates, at least one crore of people were affected and three lakh houses were damaged in West Bengal due to severe weather conditions caused by Cyclone ‘Yaas’. More than 134 river embankments have been damaged, leading to flooding in large areas along the East, South and North Midnapore coast 24 Parganas. The flood also caused heavy losses in the agricultural sector. The state government has been successful in evacuating 15,04,506 people from East Midnapore and South Parganas 24. ** The above article was published by a wireless agency with minimal modifications to the title and text.

