Israel Gaza conflict worries relatives in USExBulletin

He said Durrah’s family in Gaza was so accustomed to living with Israeli airstrikes that his calls during the conflict could be surreal.
“The way they talk about it is the way you and I would talk about preparing for a vacation.”
Durrah, a Palestinian-American living outside Washington, DC, says they would talk about leaving bags full of passports and valuables near the door in the event of an evacuation. And they would try not to deal with their fears, so as not to contribute to the anxiety of their children.
“How lively do they want them to be their emotions in this call, knowing that they are surrounded by their family?” Thote Durrah.
Libby Lenkinski, who lives in Brooklyn, regularly called her sister, who has two young daughters, in Tel Aviv, which was a target of rocket fire from Gaza.
“When I talk to them, I’m just trying to be normal, like, you know, what you’re drawing and what you’re doing? And let ‘s play a hide-and-seek game in Zoom or whatever,” she says. “But, you know, it doesn’t work. “… They feel what is happening and they feel the tension.”
Many Americans with families in Israel or Gaza remained in constant contact with their loved ones as the Palestinian militant group Hamas fired rockets into Israel and Israeli fighter jets carried out airstrikes in Gaza. The fighting left more than 240 people dead in Gaza and 12 in Israel.
Despite the cessation of hostilities, fears and feelings about a conflict thousands of miles away are still raw and many on this side of the Atlantic think it is only a matter of time before there is another escalation.
“The ceasefire is just the end of the imminent death threat,” said Deanna Othman, who has a large network of family members in Gaza through her husband.
“The biggest issue is, you know, the siege, the occupation in general, the relocation,” she adds. “And without, you know, a solution to all those issues, it ‘s almost impossible for them to come back from something like that.”
Othman, who teaches English at a high school on the outskirts of Chicago, learned that her sister-in-law’s family home was razed to the ground by an Israeli airstrike like hundreds of other buildings in Gaza. The family was safe: they had been evacuated as the bombing intensified nearby.
“Experiencing that second-hand, there is a lot of guilt we feel, as Palestinian-Americans,” she says, adding that she and her husband checked in with relatives as often as they allowed contaminated internet and phone connections.
“It’s really hard to even know what to say. What do you have to say to someone who is, seeing bombs fall around them?”
Othman shared a video of the wreckage of the destroyed house on her Twitter account. “This is what our people are facing,” she wrote.
Othman is a board member in the Chicago chapter of American Muslims on Palestine. But she says when she sees what her family is going through, she may feel powerless.
“No matter how hard we work, no matter how many thousands of people we put on the streets,” she says. “Sometimes it feels like it’s nothing when someone’s life is under threat.”
Durrah says one thing is different this time around: social media. He sees videos of the destruction in Gaza and their amplification by celebrities as a possible “game-changer” for public opinion.
“When you look at it in high definition,” he says, “it’s much easier to understand what the profession looks like.”
Lenkinski, who works for the New Israel Fund, a left-leaning group she says is “resolutely” anti-occupation and working to build Arab-Jewish partnerships, is aware of the asymmetry of risks for residents of Israel and Gaza.
As concerned about her family as she was, she knew they were protected by Israel’s Iron Cuba defense system, which prevented most of Hamas missiles from achieving their goals. And they were never far from the shelter.
“The Palestinians in Gaza have no protection from the bombs being dropped by Israel on their homes,” she said. “They have nowhere to run.”
But the conflict again hurt her family. Lenkinski says her sister had panic attacks and was worried if she would leave home and have to run fast to a bomb shelter with her two daughters.
The conflict even interfered with her granddaughter’s play dates.
“The first thing they talk about these 8-year-olds is ‘What did you do when you heard the sirens?’ Were you scared? “” Says Lenkinski. “This is what comes to mind. And this is really devastating and horrible.”
David Shriberg, from Bloomington, Ind., Spent a lot of time on social media during the conflict, asking for updates on the situation because his daughter was in Israel for a high school trip.
“When your child is in a war zone, it’s hard to think of anything else,” he says.
Before leaving for Israel, the main security concern was COVID-19. But as the fighting escalated, he felt a “growing terror” over the thousands of rockets fired by Hamas and other militant groups into Israel.
As Shriberg and his wife talked to his daughter about how things felt on earth in Israel, his fears were somewhat alleviated.
“The roles shifted a bit and our daughter was trying to reassure us,” he says.
But their conversations also touched on the discussion about the conflict Shriberg was pursuing on social media, some of which troubled him.
“Clearly anti-Semitic things like Jews controlling the media, or all sorts of absurd memes. I see them passing along, I guess, under the guise of Palestinian rights,” he says. “It seems extremely alarming to me.”
Shriberg says civilian deaths in Gaza are a tragedy. But he says Hamas’ military strategy deliberately put Israel in a “terrible position” in which it could not defend itself without killing civilians.
Israel is important to him, he says, because it must have a safe place in the world for Jews.
Here in the US, he says, the anti-Semitism he saw online this month and the anti-Semitic violence of recent years is “soul-destroying.”
“I see him invading our lives in a way he had not done before.”
So the conflict and its aftermath is not over for him, even though his daughter is back in the US now. And it is not over for Durrah, Lenkinski or Othman, whose families in the Middle East are never far from their minds.
