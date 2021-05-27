China keeps diplomats out of Australian Yang Hengjun espionage trial

BEIJING (Reuters) – Australia’s ambassador to China was barred from entering Beijing’s heavily guarded court on Thursday in a spying case against Australian blogger Yang Hengjun amid deteriorating ties between the two nations.

Australian Ambassador to China Graham Fletcher emerges from People’s Court no. 2 of Beijing, where Australian writer Yang Hengjun is expected to face trial on espionage charges after not gaining access, in Beijing, China on May 27, 2021. REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins

China said the case involved state secrets and thus could not be heard in open court. Yang, a Chinese-born Australian citizen, wrote about Chinese and American politics online as a high-profile blogger and also wrote a series of spy novels before his ban two years ago.

Ambassador Graham Fletcher said it was deeply unfortunate that he was unable to enter the Interim People’s Court no. 2 of Beijing, despite a bilateral consular pact allowing diplomatic participation in such sessions.

He told out-of-court reporters that Australia had long-standing concerns about the lack of transparency in the Yangs case and have concluded it is a case of arbitrary detention.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news conference that no one was allowed to attend the trial because of the nature of the case against Yang. Zhao said the court would announce its decision at a later date.

China firmly rejects Australia’s unfounded moves to disrupt the handling of Chinas cases in accordance with the law and to interfere with our judicial sovereignty, he said.

Human Rights Watch said it was alarming that Chinese authorities had denied observer status to Australian diplomats.

Diplomatic ties between the two nations have deteriorated significantly since Yang was arrested, with China imposing trade sanctions on products from Australia and reacting angrily to its call for an international inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus, as well as its 5G ban on the giant. Huawei telecommunications.

The details of Yang’s case have been shrouded in secrecy, without revealing any information on which the espionage agency he allegedly acted. If convicted, Yang faces up to 10 years in prison or more on charges of endangering national security.

Human rights lawyers Mo Shaoping and Shang Baojun represented Yang in Thursday’s proceedings, which continued into the afternoon as his lawyers responded to the allegations, a Yangs friend with knowledge of the case told Reuters.

Yangs’s wife, Yuan Xiaoliang, was unable to attend the hearing after her request was denied, friends told Reuters.

She has not seen Yang since the couple was stopped at Guangzhou South Airport in January 2019 after arriving from New York, where they lived.

In previous messages to consular officials, Yang has denied espionage allegations against him and vowed not to confess to anything he did not do.

In his latest message to family and friends in Australia before the hearing, Yang said in March that his health had deteriorated but he was not afraid.

“If anyone wants to take revenge on me for my writing, please explain to people inside China what I did and the importance of my writing to people in China,” he said, according to a copy of the first message from Reuters.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne told ABC radio: “We are not interfering in China’s legal system. The concerns we have raised are legitimate concerns.

The Yangs January 2019 detention came at the same time as a Chinese police crackdown on possible foreign interference and the color revolution.

Yang had previously been arrested in 2011 in China on suspicion of being involved in the short-lived protests of the Jasmine Revolution and was released three days later.

He wrote in a letter to his supporters in Australia after being released that he had once worked for the Chinese state security agency in Hong Kong and Washington, before migrating to Australia in 1999.