International
China keeps diplomats out of Australian Yang Hengjun espionage trial
BEIJING (Reuters) – Australia’s ambassador to China was barred from entering Beijing’s heavily guarded court on Thursday in a spying case against Australian blogger Yang Hengjun amid deteriorating ties between the two nations.
China said the case involved state secrets and thus could not be heard in open court. Yang, a Chinese-born Australian citizen, wrote about Chinese and American politics online as a high-profile blogger and also wrote a series of spy novels before his ban two years ago.
Ambassador Graham Fletcher said it was deeply unfortunate that he was unable to enter the Interim People’s Court no. 2 of Beijing, despite a bilateral consular pact allowing diplomatic participation in such sessions.
He told out-of-court reporters that Australia had long-standing concerns about the lack of transparency in the Yangs case and have concluded it is a case of arbitrary detention.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news conference that no one was allowed to attend the trial because of the nature of the case against Yang. Zhao said the court would announce its decision at a later date.
China firmly rejects Australia’s unfounded moves to disrupt the handling of Chinas cases in accordance with the law and to interfere with our judicial sovereignty, he said.
Human Rights Watch said it was alarming that Chinese authorities had denied observer status to Australian diplomats.
secretary
Diplomatic ties between the two nations have deteriorated significantly since Yang was arrested, with China imposing trade sanctions on products from Australia and reacting angrily to its call for an international inquiry into the origin of the coronavirus, as well as its 5G ban on the giant. Huawei telecommunications.
The details of Yang’s case have been shrouded in secrecy, without revealing any information on which the espionage agency he allegedly acted. If convicted, Yang faces up to 10 years in prison or more on charges of endangering national security.
Human rights lawyers Mo Shaoping and Shang Baojun represented Yang in Thursday’s proceedings, which continued into the afternoon as his lawyers responded to the allegations, a Yangs friend with knowledge of the case told Reuters.
Yangs’s wife, Yuan Xiaoliang, was unable to attend the hearing after her request was denied, friends told Reuters.
She has not seen Yang since the couple was stopped at Guangzhou South Airport in January 2019 after arriving from New York, where they lived.
In previous messages to consular officials, Yang has denied espionage allegations against him and vowed not to confess to anything he did not do.
In his latest message to family and friends in Australia before the hearing, Yang said in March that his health had deteriorated but he was not afraid.
“If anyone wants to take revenge on me for my writing, please explain to people inside China what I did and the importance of my writing to people in China,” he said, according to a copy of the first message from Reuters.
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne told ABC radio: “We are not interfering in China’s legal system. The concerns we have raised are legitimate concerns.
The Yangs January 2019 detention came at the same time as a Chinese police crackdown on possible foreign interference and the color revolution.
Yang had previously been arrested in 2011 in China on suspicion of being involved in the short-lived protests of the Jasmine Revolution and was released three days later.
He wrote in a letter to his supporters in Australia after being released that he had once worked for the Chinese state security agency in Hong Kong and Washington, before migrating to Australia in 1999.
Reporting by Kirsty Needham in Sydney and Cate Cadell in Beijing; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Michael Perry and Gareth Jones
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]