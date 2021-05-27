Please be patient with the vaccine registration system, says the Department of Health

CAPE TOWN – The Department of Health has urged the public to be patient, as it highlights some issues with the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS).

There have been complaints about the system and reports about people under the age of 60 being able to register for the Covid-19 vaccine, with some even getting appointment dates for their strokes.

And many over 60 who had registered with EVDS have not yet been notified of vaccine appointments.

The portal also closed its registration page for healthcare workers on Tuesday. the department said this was because it was being abused by queue throwers who are not yet legal about the vaccine.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, who is overseeing the vaccine registration system, said as more sites open they will be able to get more vaccinations and also urged those who are registered in the system but have not yet received confirmation SMS , to be patient.

We know about you, you are on the register and when you have a site near where you live, you will be invited to come for a vaccination. The only people who are currently registering are people over the age of 60, there is no particular way in which we discriminate. So we will urge people to be patient, Crisp told SAfm.

After Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced last week that due to a recent scientific discovery, recipients of the dual-dose Pfizer vaccine regimen would wait 42 days between doses, Crisp said the system had already been reprogrammed according to updates. new.

He added that any previous appointment given to the people would not be valid.

Meanwhile, the Federation of South African Trade Unions (Saftu) has expressed concern about the snail-rate vaccine. The union said the government would not meet the target in the opening plan.

A total of 761 903 people have been vaccinated so far and out of the total number of doses administered, 282 135 were made using the first dose of Pfizer vaccine under Phase 2 of the nationally distributed vaccine.

However, the Union says these figures should be taken with a grain of salt, given that departments in different provinces want to advance the propaganda that the vaccine is being developed normally.

According to the union, the slow pace will continue for the foreseeable future and is due to several factors:

First, there was insufficient procurement of vaccines, largely because the government accepted the Covax system pushed into the World Health Organization by imperial powers and philanthropists seeking to protect the profits of Intellectual Property (IP) and Big Pharma.

Second, South Africa apparently still suffers from a lack of storage and transportation to allow vaccines to reach delivery sites on time.

Third, there is a lack of capacity at vaccination sites.

Finally, anyone who has insisted on registering mostly online for vaccinations does not understand digital sharing.

[email protected]