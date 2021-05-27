French quarantine rules spell problem for participants in Cannes UK – The Hollywood Reporter





Plans for the British film industry to take part in this year’s Cannes Film Festival have been hit hard after French authorities imposed a new seven-day quarantine on people arriving from the UK The decision was made on Wednesday amid growing fears over the so-called Indian species COVID-19, which has been grown in the UK despite the country’s successful vaccination program. Last week, the UK had registered 3,424 cases of the new variant, more than 2,111 from last week. Details of the travel restrictions – which take effect on May 31 – were confirmed by European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, who said visitors to France from the UK would be required to undertake seven days of mandatory self-isolation. , along with a negative PCR or antibody test taken within 48 hours of initiation. Non-French or non-resident visitors will need to demonstrate “compelling reasons” for entering the country. Last week, Germany imposed similar new rules, requiring a two-week quarantine for arrivals in the UK, while Austria has banned direct flights to the UK from 1 June. Excluding UK industry from Cannes would be a major blow to the Cannes film market, with the country being the third largest by 2019 participants after the US and France. Currently, visitors from the United States require a special exemption to enter France and must be isolated for seven days upon arrival. Only those within the European Union can travel freely to France without seeking quarantine, although a negative PCR test is an entry requirement. Cannes is still planning to hold a personal festival and accompanying film market between July 6-17 this year. “We are in daily talks with the relevant government authorities to find the best option for the festival,” a Cannes spokesman told Hollywood Reporter in an email following the government announcement. “At this time we can not give any details about the measures that will be in force in July, but we are confident that we will be able to communicate about this in early June.”







