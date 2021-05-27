Lorna Slater: Scottish Greens ‘optimistic’ about formal deal with SNP in Holyrood





Scottish Greens co-chair Lorna Slater has said talks between her party and the SNP about entering into a formal agreement in Holyrood revolve around “co-operation, not coalition”.

Ms Slater said she “would not expect” any agreement between the parties to reflect the format set by the Liberal Democrat alliances with both Labor and Conservatives in Holyrood and Westminster in recent years.

The newly elected MSP said talks with Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP were at a very early stage and may not be resolved for months, and that the two sides were looking for common ground. READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon in talks with the Greens on ‘innovative’ co-operation agreement The First Minister announced yesterday that her SNP Government is holding talks with the Scottish Greens on a possible “formal co-operation agreement”. The First Minister said the move could see the Green MSPs entering the Scottish Government as ministers. Structured talks, supported by the civil service, will now take place with the aim of reaching an agreement between the SNP and the Greens. Mrs. Slater is not the leader with Patrick Harvie Speaking this morning, Ms Slater said the aim was to create a “new kind of politics”. She told BBC Radio Scotland: “What we hope to achieve is to create a different kind of work environment in the Scottish Parliament to prioritize the kind of things that really matter to the Scottish Green Party – which is a recovery of straight and green from the pandemic. “To put practical action in place to tackle the climate crisis. We are the party that has the policies needed to tackle the climate crisis and of course we are pleased that the government has recognized it and managed to say ‘right, let to work together. “Let ‘s take a serious stance on this and take some serious action.” Ms. Slater did not rule out Green MSPs taking on ministerial roles, saying the systems used in other countries could provide a plan. READ MORE: Lorna Slater says Scottish Greens will have more influence than ever She said: “The New Zealand Greens, for example, have a co-operation agreement where they hold ministerial posts but are not part of the cabinet. “The co-operation agreement means that those Green ministers take responsibility for very specific areas. I think they are climate change and housing.” Ms Slater added: “We are very excited to enter into these formal talks. The climate crisis is the number one crisis we are all dealing with, and it is very exciting to have a new kind of politics on the table.” She continued: “We are at the absolute beginning of the process. The Scottish Government and the Scottish Green are optimistically entering into a spirit of cooperation and a genuine desire to pursue a different policy. “This is where we are in the starting block now and we will all have to see where it comes in a few months.”







