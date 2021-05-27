New Tibetan exile president open to contact Chinaf





The new president of the Tibetan government in exile said Thursday that he was ready to turn to the Chinese government to resolve their conflict, even though the parties had not had dialogue for more than a decade. Penpa Tsering, the former speaker of Tibet’s exiled parliament, was sworn in as president at a ceremony in Dharmsala, the northern Indian city where Buddhist spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has lived since he left Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in in 1959. The Dalai Lama virtually attended the ceremony from his residence and spoke briefly. China denies curbing religion in Tibet and says the Himalayan region ruled by the Communist Party since 1951 has been Chinese territory since the mid-13th century. Many Tibetans say they were actually independent for most of their history and that the Chinese government wants to exploit the resource-rich region while destroying its cultural identity. China does not recognize the Tibetan government in exile and has not held any dialogue with representatives of the Dalai Lama since 2010. India considers Tibet as part of China, although it expects Tibetan exiles. Penpa Tsering said a white Chinese letter, or policy document, issued Friday had nothing new in Tibet. “All I can say is that we are open to sending people to verify the facts they have claimed in the white paper,” he told reporters. At the same time, we have always been very firm in our position that we are ready to turn to the Chinese government to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict. Beijing accuses the Dalai Lama of trying to separate Tibet from China, which he denies. Penpa Tsering supports the Dalai Lamas position. Some Tibetan groups support Tibetan independence, as little progress has been made in talks with China. The two-round elections in January and April were the third direct elections of the Tibetan leadership in exile since the Dalai Lama resigned from any political role in running the exile government in 2011. Nearly 64,000 Tibetans living in exile in India, Nepal, North America, Europe, Australia and elsewhere voted. Penpa Tsering, 53, was elected to its parliament in 1996 and became its speaker in 2008. He succeeded Lobsang Sangay, who completed his second five-year term. The 45 people elected to the exile parliament represent Tibet’s traditional provinces, religious constituencies and Tibetan communities abroad.







