In Australia, the Tasmanian Devil Births are a milestone after 3,000 years





MELBURNE, Australia Pink, hairless, dull and blind, the roughly one-month-old joys were the size of a shell peanut. However, they were an important discovery for conservationists who had set off across a dense eucalyptus forest in the dawn fog in hopes of finding them. Nearly 3,000 years after the Tasmanian devils became extinct on Australian soil, seven babies were born earlier this month on the mainland in their natural habitat. It was very touching, said Tim Faulkner, president of the Aussie Ark, the conservation group that has led efforts to resettle demon populations long after they were eliminated from the territory, most likely by Australian wild dogs, known as dingo. Like the devils themselves, said Mr. Faulkner, the project is still in its infancy. It remains unclear how the animals would pass outside the 1,000-hectare protected wildlife area where they were born. But, he added, the first step was for the devils to multiply and survive, and they did.

Baby devils, found in their mothers’ bags, are a promising sign as conservationists struggle with a sharp decline in the number of animals in the only place where they exist in the wild: the island of Tasmania, in southern mainland Australia. The devils there are being devastated by a contagious facial cancer he has reduced the population by more than 90 percent. It’s really aggressive, said Mr. Faulkner. Their future is really uncertain. For decades, scientists have tried to save the devils from development of vaccines, studying the genetic variations that make some of the animals resilient to cancer, and trying to breed a population of uninfected creatures on the continent. If the demons were to take root again in mainland Australia, the benefits could go beyond rescuing endangered animals. Conservatives say there is evidence that the Tasmanian devil, a carnivorous marsupial with a powerful bite, is effective in reducing wild cats and possibly even foxes, both of which have destroyed Australia’s native flora and fauna.

Since 2006, Mr Faulkner and his team have relocated uninfected demons from Tasmania to New South Wales, where they run a conservation center and sanctuary that is home to more than 150 animals.

Late last year, they released 26 demons, male and female, into the sanctuary, with a view to allowing the animals to roam completely free. The organization does not provide food or water to animals, Mr Faulkner said, simulating a natural environment minus the risk of dingo. Earlier this month, they searched the bags of two of the released female devils and found seven babies. Tasmanian devils are born only after a 21-day gestation period and they are initially blind and no larger than a grain of rice. While births were a significant advance, some scientists warned that breeding animals in close conditions was far from surviving in untreated areas where they risked prey or street killings. Keeping a thriving devil population in the wild is everyone’s goal, said Andrew Flies, an immunologist at the University of Tasmania who is developing a vaccine to protect Tasmanian devils against cancer. But, he added, if you remove the fences away, the devils may not do so well. Hamish McCallum, a disease ecologist and Tasmanian devil expert at Griffith University in Queensland, said the real test would be whether devils could survive into adulthood, when they were more likely to fall prey to other more mammals. large. He added that even if devils were able to survive in the wild, conservationists could face pressure from farmers, some of whom in Tasmania have claimed that native animals are killing their lambs.

They were not really in the wild because they were behind a fence, he said. It is a small step in the right direction, but it is only a small initial step.

