Mouse Plague in Australia: The House of Families Burns After Rodents Chew on Wires





A family has been given a brand new home after theirs burned to the ground when a rat of rats chewed through electrical wires on the roof and caused a fire. The fire engulfed property in Gwabegar, New South Wales and left Rebekah Ward and her young family with nowhere to live, as reported by MailOnline. Ms Ward said the mouse infection, which has plagued Eastern Australia in recent months, has been so bad that her sons John, 12, Charlie, nine, and Oliver, seven, have been bitten by rodents. She said Sot Show: They crawl on children at night. ‘They wake up, they’re in our shoes, they’re in our benches, they’re everywhere,’ she said. They eat food. We had to put the food in a toolbox. They come through the salon. They will bite you in the back. Recommended The community has gathered and supported the mother of three children and her new family by giving them food and also providing them with a new home. Ms. Ward added: We can start again and get back on our feet and not stress for three months and work out what we will do. It’s a roof over the boys. We can go back to normal and get the boys back to school. New South Wales and other hotspots in eastern Australia are currently in the clutches of mouse plague causing chaos to farmer regions as rodents eat crops and infiltrate grain silos. There are numerous reports of people being bitten in hospitals and of farmers holding the legs of their beds in buckets of water to prevent rats biting them while they sleep. Videos posted on social media have highlighted the apparent scale of the problem with thousands of mice seen rolling around farms, covering roofs and occupying grain storage depots. Xavier Martin, a cereal farmer from Liverpool Plains New South Wales, discussed the situation on the BBCs Radio 4s Today Program on Wednesday. He said: As they run out of food and cannibalize each other, they fall, but in other countries they are absolutely exploding and not its billions. On my family farm we extracted two billion baits mostly by plane, and we are just moderately sized farmers and they are all gone, the baits are all taken. The government has introduced an emergency permit to grant the use of a poison called bromadiolone to help address the issue. However, environmentalists have warned that the venom could also harm other animals, such as eagles, that eat mice.

