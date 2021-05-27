The bomber struck shortly after noon in the Australian state of Victoria





The state of Victoria, Australia, announced a seven-day blockade starting Thursday night to stop a coronavirus outbreak on the northern outskirts of Melbourne, the countries’ second most populous city after Sydney. After nearly three months without a new infection, state health officials have discovered 26 cases in the Melbourne area group. The outbreak is believed to have started when a man became infected while serving in a 14-day hotel quarantine in the city of Adelaide, and then traveled to Melbourne, where he tested positive for the virus. Authorities said more than 10,000 primary and secondary contacts had been identified as they rushed to trace contacts in dozens of places where people could have been exposed. Officials said that virus circulating in the Melbourne area was the first variant discovered in India. “Over the last day or so, we’ve seen more evidence of some sort of highly infectious virus, a variant of concern that is developing faster than we have ever recorded,” James Merlino, Victoria’s caretaker Prime Minister, told reporters Thursday morning. .

Australia has eliminated all transmission of the virus to the community, but several smaller outbreaks this year have prompted cities and states to impose temporary blockades. Mr Merlino said the outbreak, one of the largest in recent months, was partly the result of a slow vaccination campaign that has left a large proportion of Australians exposed to new strains of the virus. Less than 2 per cent of Australians 25 million people are completely inoculated. If more people are to be vaccinated, we could face a very different circumstance, he said. This is a fact. Others criticized the Australian government for failing to implement an effective quarantine system and relying on hotels to accommodate prospective travelers. In a report released this week, authorities said the first man diagnosed in Melbourne was most likely to get the virus. as he and another infected guest opened the doors of the hotel rooms within minutes of each other, allowing the virus to spread by aerosol transmission between their rooms. This is the 17th outbreak of hotel quarantine in the last six months alone, Mark Butler, the opposition health minister, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Thursday. We were dealing with these outbreaks almost every week or two at the moment.

Mr Butler said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had failed to heed the advice of experts who called on the government to set up a quarantine to remove pressure from hotels built for tourism. Last year, after an infection at a quarantine hotel led to an outbreak in the state, Melbournes’s five million residents endured one of the longest blockages in the world, lasting 111 days. Under the new blockade, Victorians are restricted from leaving their homes in addition to buying, working, exercising, caring for others or getting vaccinated. Speaking to reporters Thursday, Mr Morrison warned that the blockade was a great reminder of how quickly the virus could be revived. There is no security, no guarantee, in a global pandemic and against a virus, an insidious virus like this, he said.

