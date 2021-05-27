International
PH records 210 COVID-related deaths the highest fatality recorded in May
MANILA, Philippines Another 210 COVID-19 patients have died, raising the number of disease-related fatalities to 20,379 as of Thursday, according to data from the Department of Health (DOH).
This was the highest number of deaths reported in a single day for the month of May. The previous highest death toll for the month was recorded on May 9 when the DOH reported 204 new victims.
Like the recorded daily case bulletins, the number of victims accumulates over several days recorded each day.
The current death toll is 1.70 percent of all 1.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.
Previous bulletins from the DOH showed that there were a total of 797 deaths reported from the past seven days, or from May 21 to 27, with an average of 113 deaths reported daily.
Meanwhile, the average number of deaths recorded from 28 to 20 May was 117, with a cumulative 823 deaths during the period.
Data from the DOH showed that of the 48,109 currently active cases, 2.1 percent are severe and 1.6 percent are critical.
Also Thursday, Dr. Alethea De Guzman, OIC Director of the DOH Bureau of Epidemiology said there is a total of 1,538 deaths from COVID-19 in May through May 26, or an average of 64 deaths per day.
They were now at the peak of last year, she said in an online media forum.
“We want to have even fewer deaths as we saw in the last half of last year (like what we saw in the last half of last year),” she added.
