Delhi Hospital reports first case of all white fungus causing major damage to entire intestines- The New Indian Express
NEW DELHI: Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi (SGRH) has encountered the first case of this type of white fungus causing multiple punctures “across the gut” in a COVID-19 patient, doctors said on Thursday.
There have been reports of white fungi causing one or two holes in the intestines of people suffering from COVID-19.
In this case, there were many small holes ranging from the food tube to the colon, said Dr Anil Arora, President of the Institute of Liver Sciences, Gastroenterology and Pancreaticobiliary at the hospital.
“White fungus (candida) causing multifocal perforations in the food tube, small intestine and colon in COVID-19 infection has not been reported in the literature to the best of our knowledge. The case was also discussed with specialists from Massachusetts General Hospital. in Boston three days ago, “he said.
A 49-year-old woman was admitted to SGRH on May 13 with complaints of severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and constipation.
She had undergone a mastectomy for breast cancer in December last year and had received chemotherapy until four weeks ago, he said.
“A CT scan of the abdomen revealed free air and moderate amount of free fluid in the abdominal cavity suggesting a bowel perforation,” the hospital said in a statement.
Doctors immediately placed a tube inside the abdomen and drained about a liter of bile-stained pus.
A team of surgeons led by Dr. Samiran Nundy of the Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplant performed an emergency operation on the patient the next day.
Surgery revealed a puncture in the lower end of the food tube.
A portion of the small intestine had developed gangrene and was weakened, and the patient had many thin spots on the wall of the colon with a small leak, Dr Nundy said.
“The drillings were closed and the gangrenous segment was restored in a difficult operation that lasted four hours after which a portion of the intestine was sent for biopsy,” he said.
The biopsy revealed severe intestinal wall ulceration with perforation and resulting necrosis caused by invasive white fungi, Dr Arora said.
Female COVID-19 antibody levels increased significantly.
Her culture of blood and peritoneal fluid showed excessive growth of fungi.
It started immediately with anti-fungals and showed tremendous improvement, he said.
However, five days later, she had to undergo a second operation for a small leak from the anastomotic site.
She is currently recovering from it, said Dr Aurobindo of the GI Department of Liver Transplantation and Surgery.
Dr Arora said the hospital used Caspofungin Anidulafungin from the Echinocandin drug group for treatment in this case.
There have been cases of fungal infection (black fungus) secondary to COVID-19 infection with underlying diabetes, but “white fungi causing severe ulceration and intestinal gangrene with multifocal perforation in the food tube, small intestine and intestine. “The COVID-19 infection in the environment has not been reported in the literature as far as we know,” he added.
Malignancy, recent chemotherapy and an overlapping COVID-19 infection together dry out the patient’s immune system to extremely low levels, he said.
Usually the gut remains in perfect harmony with the fungus called candida.
In immunosuppressed conditions such as diabetes, the harmful use of steroids, overly broad-spectrum antibiotics, and chemotherapy for a fundamental malignancy, there is internal migration of this candidate – white fungus – from the intestinal lumen to body tissues disrupting normal body barriers. intestinal.
This is followed by intestinal complications such as ulcers, bleeding, gangrene and perforation, followed by the transfer of candida through the intestinal barrier surrounded by blood, culminating in sepsis and failure of many organs, Arora said.
