Summer is finally here with sunshine and blue skies on the horizon after weeks of misery of dark and gray weather.

Highs of 25C are forecast for parts of the UK within days as June looks set to save sun-hungry Britain from a May wash.

BBC Weather is forecasting the highest gains since next Thursday in London and the South, with temperatures above 20C across the UK and much more sunshine in reserve.

And long weekend vacationers desperate for sunlight will not have to wait that long for a dose of Vitamin D.

Some parts of the UK will be as hot as mild Ibiza, as forecasters predict temperatures will rise in the mid-20s this weekend to around 23 C.

It will be a welcome spell after one of the wettest peaks recorded.

The rain continued as the final relief of the blockade allowed the escort to eventually relocate indoors – the following weeks of celebrants packing raincoats and umbrellas for gatherings in wet parks and beer gardens.

But London and other parts of England could be washed up to 23C during Bank Holiday weekend, according to Met Office forecasts.

Temperatures are expected to cool slightly at Bank Holiday on Monday, according to its latest nine-day forecast.

Flying temperatures and clear blue skies are forecast for Sunday in some parts of the UK, in a welcome contrast to the Bank of Cold’s weekend, many weeks in advance.

Meanwhile, temperatures of 20C are forecast for the South East of England, the North West and Wales.







Temperatures in London and the south of the UK are expected to last above 20C for at least the next two weeks, according to long-range weather forecasts, reaching even warmer levels next week.

There may be slightly colder temperatures in the north, according to long-range forecasts.

Met Office metrologist Oli Claydon told Online mail “The showers will start to lighten and temperatures will rise during the bank holiday. There will be rises to 73F (23C) for central England and possibly London.

“There is slow progress towards warmer, drier conditions.”

The Met Office said that by last Saturday the UK had recorded an average of 109.3 mm of rainfall 157 percent of the historical average for the month.

This month’s rainfall made it the 10th wettest recorded May, according to forecaster figures.







The national long-range weather forecast until June 9 predicts warm and well-established conditions in many areas starting early next week.

Forecasters warn that rains are likely to reach parts of the north-west of the UK on Monday.

There may be unresolved conditions next week, but it was too early to say how far south and east the showers could spread, according to the Met Office.

Its experts are predicting a “good deal” of dry weather across the board.

But some large showers may be in reserve and are likely to hit south and west over the next week, the Met Office warns.

Regardless of the potential for a dive, temperatures are likely to stay around or above average.

Closer to June 9, it is likely to become more volatile and cooler in the North-West, but drier and warmer in the South-East.