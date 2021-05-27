Workers at Ford’s southern plant in India demand halt amid rising COVID-19





The logo is seen on the hood of a new Ford Aspire car during its launch in New Delhi, India, October 4, 2018. REUTERS / Anushree Fadnavis

Dozens of workers staged a lunch protest Thursday at the Ford Motor Co. (FN) factory in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, demanding paid leave and health benefits, three well-known sources said as the country battles the coronavirus. . The incident is the latest expression of resentment and reluctance among factory workers in the southern state, home of India’s thriving automotive industry, to work amid a surge in virus infections. Read more Thursday’s brief protest, which sources said did not affect production, came a day after the Chennai Ford Workers’ Union expressed concern over worker safety in a letter sent to management after 230 workers caught the virus. “The company must pay all the medical expenses of the workers affected by the coronavirus,” the union said in Wednesday’s letter, reviewed by Reuters, and called for the plant to be closed during a complete blockade in the state that lasts until Monday. He also demanded compensation of 10 million rupees ($ 137,890) each for the families of two workers who died from the virus. Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Other vehicle manufacturers in the country, such as South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Co. (005380.KS) and France’s Renault (RENA.PA), as well as its alliance partner Nissan Motor Co. (7201.T), have stop production due to worker safety concerns as infections increase. Read more With more than 30,000 cases a day, Tamil Nadu is one of the hardest hit states in India’s second devastating wave of infections, but the resulting vehicle factories are among those that have allowed it to stay open during its blockade. Ford is in talks with the union and is considering a plan to bring forward a six-day maintenance shutdown it had planned, said a source familiar with the talks, adding that a final decision could come on Thursday. All sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. Ford has two car manufacturing plants in India to meet domestic and export needs. The Tamil Nadu facility, with an annual capacity of 200,000 units, makes EcoSport and Endeavor sports vehicles. The other, in the western state of Gujarat, can produce 240,000 cars a year. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

