



The visit is a victory for Mr Kagame, whose government in 2006 severed diplomatic relations with France over a genocide-related issue. As diplomatic relations were restored three years later, tensions continued and France has not had an accredited ambassador to Kigali since 2015. Mr Macrons’s trip also comes as the Rwandan government faces a new look at its rights. human rights, its campaign of killings and abductions against expatriate dissidents, and its long involvement in conflicts in neighboring states. France’s actions during the genocide, along with the inaction of the United States and other Western powers, had angered a generation of leaders in Rwanda and the rest of Africa. The Rwandan government report, published in April, stated that France played an important role in enabling predictable genocide and did nothing to stop the killings. In March, a report commissioned by Mr Macron and written by historians noted that France bore enormous responsibility for the genocide because it remained allied with the racist, corrupt and violent government led by Hutu even as those leaders prepared to thernin Tutsit. The report, however, cleared the French of complicity in genocide. The establishment of historical truth can provide a basis for a new relationship between African and Western nations, said Vincent Duclert, a French historian who headed the commission that produced the report on the French government. A common story is now emerging, Mr Duclert said. There must be equality. Europe can no longer explain to Africa what it needs to know. It is up to Africa to explain to Europe what it does. But reconciliation is also the result of more prosaic calculations by Mr Macron and Mr Kagame, two leaders facing different types of pressure in Africa, where people are demanding more responsibility, even as new and revived powers like China Russia and Turkey are increasingly surpassing the old powers like France. For Mr Macron, a domestic political dissident who has sought to restore France’s relations with Africa, reconciliation means his most successful attempt to find friends and business partners on the continent’s new corners.

