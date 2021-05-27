Bharat Biotech presents 2 new GMP certification requirements with Anvisa of Brazil for Covaxin | India News





HYDERABAD: Bharat Biotech has approached Brazilian health regulator seeking certification of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) for its indigenously developed Covaxins production line as well as its biological inputs.

The two new applications come almost two months after Anvisa (Agncia Nacional de Vigilncia Sanitria) rejected a request from Brazilian health ministries for authorization to import 20 million doses of Covaxin on the grounds that Bharat Biotechs production facilities did not meet its standards. GMP.

Regarding GMP compliance by manufacturer Bharat Biotech, one of the key aspects that motivated the previous decision, the company submitted a new certification application to Anvisa, referring to the finished product line. The request is being analyzed in accordance with the law, said a loosely translated version of Anvisas notice.

a new application for GMP certification for biological inputs produced by Bharat Biotech was submitted on Tuesday (May 25th). The application for the production of inputs comes a day after the new application for the certification of the vaccine production line, said Anvisa on its website.

The two requirements for certification, introduction and production of the vaccine cover the entire production chain of the immunizer. GMP certification of all stages of vaccine production is a prerequisite for immunization registration in Brazil, he said.

For the extraordinary import order, only the minimum data of Good Manufacturing Practices are analyzed, but without the need for the certificate in question, Anvisa added.

On May 24, the Brazilian Ministry of Health filed a request with Anvisa again seeking authorization to import 20 million doses of Covaxin `Made in India ‘.

Anvisa said that after rejecting the request of the Brazilian health ministries for the import and distribution of Covaxin on March 31, 2021, Bharat Biotechs partner Precisa Medicamentos had continued its negotiations to fix the problem areas that Anvisa had cited while rejecting the application.

The requirements highlighted during the inspection will be met, timelines for compliance are being discussed with Brazil NRA (national regulatory agency) and will be resolved soon, Bharat Biotech later said in a statement.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos