



Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei urges Iranians to vote in June presidential election as a field dominated by rough liners threatens to attract a low turnout at a time when the Islamic Republic is trying to restore the nuclear deal with world powers. Earlier this week, the Guardian Council, a top constitutional body appointed by Khamenei and the election of veterinarians, disqualified dozens of incumbent politicians and current officials in the Rouhani administration from standing in the June 18 poll. He finalized a list of seven, mostly rough line conservative candidates. The shortlist has drawn heavy criticism from across the highly polarized Iranian political spectrum with both reformers and conservatives voicing concern that the lack of diversity will undermine the legitimacy of the electoral system in a time of widespread economic dissatisfaction and coronavirus treatment. . Iran Braces for Hard line President with the Nuclear Deal in Balance "Participate in the election, this election is yours and look at it as yours and use God's help to guide you to what is right and to the person who deserves it, and go to the polls and vote," Khamenei said in a statement. statement to parliament on Thursday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported. Khamenei said he supported the Guardian Council decision and thanked all those disqualified for accepting the body's decision – a signal he does not intend to intervene. The selection leaves close Khamenei's ally and current head of the judiciary, Ibrahim Raisi, as the main candidate. An ultra-conservative cleric who is liked by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Raisi is widely seen as the supreme leader's favorite successor, yet he has little popularity among the urban and educated middle class of Iran. The election comes as world powers and the administration of moderate President Hassan Rouhani issue an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal abandoned by the former US President Donald Trump. While Raisi has been hostile to the deal, he is unlikely to drop talks in Vienna as they have Khamenei's backing, though he may try to influence his position on the deal and broader foreign policy. The vote is expected to draw one of the lowest turnouts on record. On Tuesday, the semi-official Fars news agency, which is in line with it rough line factions, said recent poll data showed a 53% turnout next month, with 72.5% of those planning to participate voting for Raisi. "As a council member, I have never found a decision by the Guardian Council to be so vulnerable so far," Sadegh Amoli Larijani, an influential senior cleric, member of the Guardian Council and former chief of Iran's judiciary. More than 580 people were disqualified from the presidential race by the Guardian Council, including Larijani's brother, Ali. The former speaker of parliament, who was seen as Raisi's most credible rival, is an influential conservative politician who is close to Rouhani and supports the nuclear deal. – With the help of Patrick Sykes







