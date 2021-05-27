Duterte of the Philippines let God decide his political future





MANILA (Reuters) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will leave it to God whether or not he will run for vice president in next year’s election, his spokesman said Thursday, responding to speculation that he might try to stay in office. power longer. Photo Photo: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during the arrival ceremony for the first COVID-19 vaccines to arrive at the country, at Villamor Air Base in Pasay, Metro Manila, Philippines, February 28, 2021. REUTERS / Eloisa Lopez Duterte may not seek re-election in 2022 under a constitution limiting presidents to a single six-year term, but he could hold another elected post, including that of vice president. It is not uncommon in the Philippines for former presidents to run for lower office. Leaving it to God, that’s his answer, President Harry Roque’s spokesman said at a regular press conference when asked about an offer from Vice President Duterte. Salvador Panelo, the presidents’ top legal adviser, told One News on Tuesday that Duterte could run for vice president if there is public outcry. Opinion polls show Duterte remains extremely popular in the Philippines, despite his controversial pro-China stance, a drug war that has killed thousands of people and public criticism of his governments’ handling of the country’s coronavirus epidemic. Rumors are rife that Duterte could try to stay in power by backing a presidential bid from his top aide and current senator, Christopher Bong Go, while contesting separate vice presidential elections. A survey of the president / vice president’s preferred combinations for next year’s election by pollster Pulse Asia in February showed that the Go-Duterte ticket would come in handy. Duterte’s daughter, Sara, has led another poll for her preferred presidential candidates, though she has repeatedly said she does not want the job. Political analysts are skeptical about Saras’s lack of interest in running and say that as president, she can protect her father from legal challenges and political retaliation once he loses his office immunity. Reporting by Karen Lema; Edited by Martin Petty

