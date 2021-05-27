Unwanted Opposition Russia Open Close Before Elections





Open Russia, an opposition movement founded by exiled Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, announced its closing on Thursday to avoid jail for supporters ahead of parliamentary elections. Executive Director Andrei Pivovarov linked the decision to draft laws advancing through the Russian parliament by tightening criminal penalties for Russians who support and work for “undesirable” organizations. Open Russia was labeled “undesirable” in 2017 under a law targeting foreign groups accused of political interference. “‘Otkrytka’ no longer exists as an organization,” Pivovarov said, referring to Open Russia by Russian shorthand. “We are doing this to avoid prosecution. “Elections are coming soon and the government is ready to do everything to prevent independent politicians,” he said.

The Kremlin, commenting on the decision later Thursday, denied that it was ousting opponents ahead of the critical election in the lower house of Russia’s parliament, the State Duma, this September. “Our political arena is rich and diverse. “The removal of someone does not mean that the political arena is being cleansed,” President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “Undesirable” organizations are banned immediately and their employees face imprisonment under the controversial 2015 law. Pro-Kremlin lawmakers are currently advancing two bills through the State Duma that ban Russians by cooperating with these groups anywhere in the world and allow members to be imprisoned for up to four years after a first administrative breach instead of a second under current law. Khodorkovsky, a former oil maniac who fled Russia after a decade in prison on fraud charges widely viewed as politically motivated, formed Open Russia as a pro-democracy NGO in 2001. The organization closed between 2006 and 2014, until Khodorkovsky reopened the initiative following his release from prison in late 2013. Open Russia’s self-liquidation comes a month after the criticized Kremlin political network Alexei Navalny disbanded itself ahead of a planned court ruling declaring him an “extremist.” Duma lawmakers also passed legislation this week banning members of “extremist” organizations from the election. A vote of approval by the upper house of the Federation Council and Putin’s signature are needed to make the ban law.

