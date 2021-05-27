NHS Digital decided to share medical data with third parties abroad



If you do not select, your data will be permanently included in the registers (Photo: NHS)

If you live in England, you have until June 23 to give up your data contained in a digital scrap from the NHS, which you will share with third parties.

Privacy activists have sharply criticized the plans of NHS Digital, which will look at the medical histories of more than 55 million patients transferred to a database, including mental and sexual health data, criminal data and more information. sensitive.

The data will be deleted from every patient in England enrolled in a GP clinic by NHS Digital, which runs IT healthcare systems across the country.

The data is said to be available to third-party academic and commercial parties for research and planning purposes. Although NHS Digital reportedly publishes a monthly list with whom it shares its data, activists have said it will be difficult to find out who ultimately sees the data, due to the NHS’s unclear trading relationship.

While the data is supposed to be anonymized, the NHS will keep secret codes to unlock the identity of the data owners if there is a valid legal reason. Privacy activists have said the overall plans are legally problematic and that patients have not been given enough time to give up the plan.

The Foxglove digital rights campaign group has issued a letter to the Department of Health and Social Welfare questioning the legality of the move.

Very few members of the public will be aware that the new processing is imminent, directly affecting their personal medical records, attorney Rosa Curling wrote in the letter.

If patients fail to make a choice by June 23, which can only be done by filling out a form and taking it to your GP, their medical records will become a permanent feature of NHS digital records. If you miss the deadline, and decide to decide after this deadline, you can stop future data from being included in the system.



An ambulance crew from the South Central Ambulance Service wear protective clothing while completing digital documents after responding to a false alarm call for a heart attack (Getty)

The plan was first announced by Health Secretary Matt Hancock in early April, through a series of blog posts on the NHS Digital website and leaflets on GP operations, but critics have said publicity has not been enough.

The MedConfidential advocacy group, which has sought to raise the alarm for the near term, told FT: They are trying to hide it, they will give you six weeks nominally and if you do not act based on the websites on the digital site of the NHS and some YouTube videos and some tweets, your entire GP history may have been removed, to never be deleted.

It’s not the first time the NHS has attempted to set GP records in a central database in 2013, Care.data the program sought to hide patient data for better centralization, but the plan was eventually abandoned in 2016 following confidentiality complaints.

The UK data regulator is said to be producing an assessment of the impact of data protection on current plans.

SHUM :: NHS workers on the verge of burnout, their mental health needs are now being protected



MORE: NHS staff asked to pay up to 10 a day to park at the hospital where they work

