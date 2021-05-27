What is happening in the world economy: More women find jobs in Saudi Arabia

Hello. Today we look at how more women are finding jobs in Saudi Arabia, the prospects for China’s economy, and examine whether greater inequality destroys job creation in small firms.

Saudi Arabia shifts

There has not been a world of women in the past year with the coronavirus causing a greater economic cost to female workers than their male counterparts.

Ironically given its history on gender, a place that not true is Saudi Arabia, Vivian Nereim writes in Bloomberg Markets.

Putting women to work is one of the key successes of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he seeks to review the economy of the world’s largest oil exporter and remove it from hydrocarbons.

Women’s labor force participation increased from 19% in 2016 to 33% last year, according to the Saudi statistics authority. Households struggling with rising costs increasingly rely on the income generated by women.

A Growing Presence in the Workforce



It is a phenomenon emerging from big cities in the most conservative provinces, with women working as cashiers, waitresses, sales assistants, and even police officers.

The changes have not been welcomed by all, with some locals worried they will erode the traditional role of men as family caregivers and their carers. Progress has also been uneven.

Many male-dominated industries, such as manufacturing and construction, remain so. There are approximately 18 Saudi men in the mining sector for every Saudi woman, although it narrows to 1 in 1 in areas such as health, arts and hospitality.

Many of the jobs that are created for women are also paid less. They earn 57 riyal for every 100 riyal earned by men. The gap is most visible at the top, where few women sit on corporate boards. No one sits in the cabinet.

Noha Kattan is a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Culture. Photo: Maya Anwar Siddiqui for Bloomberg Markets

Still, it is progress from 2016, when Noha Kattan became among the first women to work in what is now the Ministry of Sports. There were no women’s bathrooms in the building at the time.

She is now a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Culture, where 49% of the 667 employees are women. Going from not having a bath to “having this conversation now,” says Kattan, is “mind to mind.”

– Lin Noueihed

Economic Scene

Factory of Huizhou Baizhan Glass Co. in Guangdong.

The combination of higher input prices, uncertainty about export prospects and a The weak recovery of domestic consumption demand meant that Chinese manufacturing investment from January to April was 0.4% below the same period in 2019, according to official statistics (comparison with 2019 removes the distortion of last year’s pandemic data).

Due to the large size of China’s manufacturing sector, this poses a risk both to the country’s growth – which is currently projected to reach 8.5% in 2021, according to a Bloomberg economists estimate – and to a global economy struggling with supply shortages and inflation.

The need to know research

Source: BIS

Income inequality reduces the number of jobs created by small businesses, according to a new study by the Bank for International Solutions. Using four decades of U.S. data, the study concluded that growing inequality reduces employment by small firms compared to larger counterparts.

Reason? High-income households invest relatively less money in banks than low-income households. So when incomes rise to the top, there is less money put into banks, undermining their ability to lend. While small companies depend more on bank financing than large firms, shrinking lending is hampering job creation, the report said.

At #EconTwitter

Pensioners do not care about inflation:

