International
What is happening in the world economy: More women find jobs in Saudi Arabia
Hello. Today we look at how more women are finding jobs in Saudi Arabia, the prospects for China’s economy, and examine whether greater inequality destroys job creation in small firms.
Saudi Arabia shifts
There has not been a world of women in the past year with the coronavirus causing a greater economic cost to female workers than their male counterparts.
Ironically given its history on gender, a place thatnot true is Saudi Arabia, Vivian Nereim writes in Bloomberg Markets.
Putting women to work is one of the key successes of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as he seeks to review the economy of the world’s largest oil exporter and remove it from hydrocarbons.
Women’s labor force participation increased from 19% in 2016 to 33% last year, according to the Saudi statistics authority. Households struggling with rising costs increasingly rely on the income generated by women.
It is a phenomenon emerging from big cities in the most conservative provinces, with women working as cashiers, waitresses, sales assistants, and even police officers.
The changes have not been welcomed by all, with some locals worried they will erode the traditional role of men asfamily caregivers and their carers. Progress has also been uneven.
Many male-dominated industries, such as manufacturing and construction, remain so. There are approximately 18 Saudi men in the mining sector for every Saudi woman, although it narrows to 1 in 1 in areas such as health, arts and hospitality.
Many of the jobs that are created for women are also paid less. They earn 57 riyal for every 100 riyal earned by men. The gap is most visible at the top, where few women sit on corporate boards. No one sits in the cabinet.
Still, it is progress from 2016, when Noha Kattan became among the first women to work in what is now the Ministry of Sports. There were no women’s bathrooms in the building at the time.
She is now a Deputy Minister in the Ministry of Culture, where 49% of the 667 employees are women. Going from not having a bath to “having this conversation now,” says Kattan, is “mind to mind.”
Economic Scene
The combination of higher input prices, uncertainty about export prospects and aThe weak recovery of domestic consumption demand meant that Chinese manufacturing investment from January to April was 0.4% below the same period in 2019, according to official statistics (comparison with 2019 removes the distortion of last year’s pandemic data).
Due to the large size of China’s manufacturing sector, this poses a risk both to the country’s growth – which is currently projected to reach 8.5% in 2021, according to a Bloomberg economists estimate – and to a global economy struggling with supplyshortages and inflation.
Today’s readings are a must
- We are talking again. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He had a “sincere” first conversation as the two sides try to resolve some of their trade disputes. Separately, the senior White House official for Asia said the US is entering a period ofstrong competition with China.
- Olympic risk. Slipping ofTokyo Olympics would cause further damage to a Japanese economy already on the verge of a double-dip recession
- Baby steps. Central banks have begun totoe away from their emergency monetary settings, with New Zealand following in Canada’s footsteps to mark a possible interest rate hike. South Korea is the latest to discuss preparing for a “regular exit”.
- Conical conversation. Fed Deputy Supervisor Randal Quarles said Wednesday that it would be important for the central bank to start discussing plans in the coming months to reducemassive bond purchases if the economy continues to strengthen ahead emerging from the pandemic.
- central America. Economic deprivation, unprecedented natural disasters and powerful human smuggling networks are doing much more to feed arecord of migrants on the southern border of the US that everything said by President Joe Biden.
- Interview in Uruguay. The central bank still has to workgaining credibility around its fight against inflation despite the recent slowdown in inflation, said Mayor Diego Labat.
- Spy games. The South African espionage agency is strengthening itselfthe economic intelligence unit so that it can play a proactive role in supporting the nation’s companies as they expand beyond their home base.
The need to know research
Income inequality reduces the number of jobs created by small businesses, according to a new study by the Bank for International Solutions. Using four decades of U.S. data, the study concluded that growing inequality reduces employment by small firms compared to larger counterparts.
Reason? High-income households invest relatively less money in banks than low-income households. So when incomes rise to the top, there is less money put into banks, undermining their ability to lend. While small companies depend more on bank financing than large firms, shrinking lending is hampering job creation, the report said.
At #EconTwitter
Pensioners do not care about inflation:
