Scotland Forecast: Here’s what the weather will be like this weekend of bank holidays





Most parts of the country will have a cloudy start on Saturday at around 7am, except in the north-east where bright sunshine is forecast for most of the morning. The rest of the day is likely to be cloudy and cloudy, but with sunny intervals in the north, west and Central Belt from around 19:00 onwards. Register in our daily newspaper Bulletin i cut the noise Saturday temperatures will see high 18C levels in the northeast, low 12C and 13C in the west and average around 15C to 16C in the Central Belt. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> The weather forecast is looking mostly dry for this weekend with sunny and bright sunny intervals until Monday. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more The demolition of the CalMacs Ullapool-Stornoway ferries intolerable for the inhabitants of the island … Sunday morning starts with bright sunlight for the northeast, Dundee and South Lanarkshire while cloudy weather is forecast for sunset and sunny intervals for the Central Belt. It will be a cool start, with temperatures across the country staying in the low 10s, but in the middle of my afternoon, some areas including Aberdeenshire and Morayshire will see 21C peaks. From 4 pm Edinburgh will reach the highest temperatures of 19C with Glasgow enjoying the temperatures of 20C. Bright sun is forecast for Monday for most of the Scottish continent as sunny intervals are expected on the west coast and a heavy cloudy morning for the Outer Hebrides. Sunlight is expected to last until around 13:00 when the sky will start to get cloudy throughout the territory but with some sunny intervals in the north, north-east and Central Belt. Temperatures will start between 10am and midnight from around 7am on Monday across the country with 19C and 20C reaching reaching in the afternoon north, north-east and Central Belt. West and southwest will also see higher levels of 17C and 18C while the west coast and Outer Hebrides will remain cooler with temperatures dropping between 13C and 15C for most of the afternoon. The Met Office overview for the banking holiday weekend across the UK is mostly dry with rising sun and heat for most with isolated showers on Saturday. What are the current blocking restrictions in Scotland? All areas of the mainland council – except Glasgow – have been relocated to niveli dy. Most of the islands have moved straight to level one. At level two, people are allowed to meet inside other people’s homes in groups of up to six people from up to three different families – and they can stay overnight. Alcohol can be served in bars or restaurants for groups of up to six adults from up to three different families and the premises can stay open until 10.30pm. Cinemas, theaters, amusement parks, snooker halls and bowling alleys are all allowed to be open. Adult outdoor contact sports, personal training and coaching are allowed, and indoor group exercises may resume – but home contact sports are not yet allowed. Outdoor and indoor events, such as concerts, can also be resumed, but with limited capacity. Small events sitting at home are advised to have a maximum of 100 people, grouped outdoor outdoor events have a capacity of 250 and open events / open spaces are limited to 500. Up to eight adults from eight different families can meet abroad and travel throughout Scotland has been allowed since the previous easing of restrictions. A message from the Editor: Thanks for reading this article. We are more dependent on your support than ever since the change in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus affects our advertisers. If you have not already done so, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by obtaining a digital subscription.

