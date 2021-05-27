The World ‘s Largest International Education Conference Will Be Virtual For 2021 | tidings

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / –
WHAT
NAFSA Annual Conference and All-Virtual Exhibition 2021, Designing Our Common Future, is the most diverse and comprehensive global event, attended by professionals from across the field. The conference features plenary speakers who will bring global expertise to a unique vital theme for building a more globally engaged citizenship and a more peaceful world. Learn more at https://www.nafsa.org/conferences/nafsa-2021.
WHEN
Tuesday, June 1st Friday 4 June 2021
WHERE
Online INhttps://www.nafsa.org/conferences/nafsa-2021
2021 KEYWORDS OF PL PLENARY| Below is a list of keynote speakers, find out more about these plenary speakers athttps://www.nafsa.org/conferences/nafsa-2021/nafsa-2021-plenary-speakers.
- Nicholas Kristof, well-known author, journalist and human rights defender.
- Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Olympic Gold Medalist, child health advocate and author
Conference highlights Below is a sample of more sessions can be found at https://www.nafsa.org/conferences/nafsa-2021/nafsa-2021-program
- NAFSA Latin America and the Caribbean Forum, held Wednesday, June 2nd from From 2 to 4 p.m., will explore issues related to international education in Latin America AND Caribbean as well as effective strategies to engage in the region.
- Transformation towards digital collaboration and the future of learning session, on Wednesday, June 2nd from From 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. will explore how technology and partnerships strengthen higher education as well as linking technology and internationalization with online distribution on the virtual campus.
- Environmental change, sustainability and global issues will be discussed during a session at Tuesday, June 2nd from From 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. NAFSA: International Educators Association 20202021 Senior Members represent leading voices of opinion from around the world on trends in international higher education, climate change and sustainability. This session offers each Senior member an opportunity to discuss this topic from their respective field of expertise and the world region.
- sessions Student and Visitor Exchange Program (SEVP): Current Issues sessions in Tuesday, June 2nd from From 12 to 1 p.m. addresses issues faced by practitioners in relation to current regulatory, policy and practice inconsistencies that affect student counseling on F and M immigration status from the perspective of experienced NAFSA leaders
- IN US Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs: Current Affairs session, held Thursday, June 3rd from 9 amto 10 am, learn more about the policies and procedures used by US Customs and Border Protection in admitting international students and scholars to United States, including current trends and forecasted developments for the coming year. Officials from the CBP have been invited to attend.
- Introduction Policy Making in International Education: Overview by Washington deconstructs the federal policy climate for international education and exchange and the impact of recent political activity on programs of interest to international educators, including election results, tight budget funding, immigration reform, and influencing congressional and administrative actions in study abroad and cultural exchange.
- Saul Flores will present The Emigrant Walk on Thursday, June 3rd at 6 p.m. Saul spent three months walking, hitchhiking, and sleeping on the ground and in hiding places, from Ecuador to veri Carolina. He traveled 5,328 miles through ten countries and nine border crossings to document how tedious and dangerous immigrant travel was United States can be and raise money for an elementary school in Mexico. In this presentation he will discuss the difficulties and hope associated with the immigrant experience.
- International Virtual Education Expo Hall will feature exhibitors representing hundreds of organizations from around the world, including colleges and universities, study abroad and English-Intensive programs, embassies, government agencies and more. Visit our exhibitors at https://www.nafsa.org/conferences/nafsa-2021/nafsa-2021-expo
NAFSA MEDIA PASS
Pre-registration online for media is now open. Journalists wishing to cover the conference are encouraged to contact Matt Ruffner at [email protected] or Rebecca Morgan at [email protected]
About NAFSA
With more than 10,000 members, NAFSA: The International Educators Association is the world’s largest nonprofit dedicated to international education. Visit us www.nafsa.org/press. To learn more about our advocacy efforts on behalf of international education, visit www.ConnectingOurWorld.org AND @ConnectOurWorldon Twitter.
NAFSA: International Educators Association
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-largest-inucional-education-conference-will-be-virtual-for-2021-301300288.html
NAFSA SOURCE: International Association of Educators