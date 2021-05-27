UK Ofcom Chairman Seeks to Resume Lobbying Matters for Technical Giants





The UK has resumed its search for a candidate to head technology and media regulator Ofcom following concerns that lobbying by technology companies may have affected the recruitment process. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has written to the UK Commissioner for Public Appointments to re-run the race for the presidency, the government said in a statement on Thursday. Officials will be charged with finding someone to run the watchdog, which runs UK rules about broadband, broadcasting and internet content. The refreshed process will include a new selection panel, said a person familiar with the plan. Dowden’s decision came after Bloomberg reported that lobbying by Facebook Inc. AND Google and Alphabet Inc. was intensified. Paul Dacre – a former tabloid editor and vocal critic of the impact of big technology – had become a vanguard for the position. Part of Dowden’s concern stemmed from the force of lobbying on the recruitment panel, the person said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. “Any suggestion of a lobbying campaign for or against any individual is simply false,” a spokesman told Facebook. The Vice President of the social media society for global affairs and a former Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Nick Clegg, “stressed that Facebook hopes to continue its positive working relationship with Ofcom”, in a recent meeting with officials from the Department of Culture, Media and Sports, the spokesman said. That meeting was held at the request of the government and neither Clegg nor Facebook representatives have met with Dowden for the appointment of Ofcom chairman, the spokesman added. DCMS also said the field with less than ten candidates was very narrow and vowed to take steps to expand the search. The jury reduced the applicants to four: Dacre, former Culture Minister Ed Vaizey, Ofcom Deputy Chairman Maggie Carver and UK Police Inspector General Tom Winsor. Renewal means new candidates can now apply. The interview process was led by DCMS, with a committee consisting of the ministry’s director general for digital policy and media Susannah Storey, the independent Times Newspapers director Rupert Murdoch Paul Potts, a former BT Group Plc Chief Executive Officer Ian Livingston, and KPMG LLP Vice President Melanie Richards. News of the resumed recruitment was previously reported by the Daily Telegraph. (Updates to the DCMS statement in the second paragraph) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

