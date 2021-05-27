NTU Scientists Create New Biomaterial to Help Bone Repair, Health News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – Bone repair often requires additional surgery to remove the patient’s own tissue, but scientists at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have developed a new biomaterial that can help make it a cheaper and less painful process.

And they are making the material from frog skin and fish scales, which are usually thrown on farms.

The biomaterial has a wide range of potential biomedical applications, said Assistant Professor Dalton Tay of the NTU School and Materials Engineering, as well as the School of Biological Sciences, who led the multidisciplinary study.

The porous biomaterial acts as a scaffold for bone-forming cells to adhere and multiply, leading to the formation of new bone.

It can be used to help regenerate bone tissue lost from disease or injury, such as jaw defects from trauma or cancer surgery.

It can also help bone growth around surgical implants, such as dental implants.

Associate Clinical Professor Goh Bee Tin, director of research at the National Dental Center Singapore (NDCS), who was not included in the study, said: “We see many potential dental applications ranging from the regeneration of gum tissue to periodontal disease, up to the placement of dental implants, in the jaw bone after tumor surgery. “

The research team believes that biomaterial is a promising alternative to the current practice of using the patient’s own tissues.

At the same time, biomaterial production helps reduce aquaculture residues as they are synthesized from the skin of discarded fish from frog skin.

Ms. Chelsea Wan, director of Jurong Frog Farm, said integrating multiple seafood waste sources into a single product is an important example of sustainable innovation for the aquaculture industry.

“In Singapore, the combined annual consumption of frog meat and fish is estimated to be around 100 million kilograms, making bull skin and fish scales two of the largest aquaculture side streams in Singapore,” she said.

Professor Matthew Hu Xiao, co-author of the study and director of the Center for Environmental Chemistry and Materials at the Environmental and Water Research Institute in Nanyang (NEWRI), said aquaculture waste can also be turned into chemicals and green materials to help reducing environmental pollution.

To make the biomaterial, the scientists extracted collagen from the skin of a bull and a composition from fish scales. Both are key constituents found in bone, giving biomaterial a structure, composition, and ability to promote bone-like cell bonding. The components also make the biomaterial strong.

The biomaterial is synthesized by adding the fish scale composition in powder form to the collagen, and then thrown into a mold to produce a porous 3D scaffold.

The whole process took less than two weeks and the research team believes it can be shortened and scaled.

The research is being conducted by the NTU School of Materials Science and Engineering, the School of Biological Sciences, NEWRI and the Energy Research Institute.

The team has registered patents for biomaterial wound healing and bone tissue engineering applications.

Scientists are now evaluating the safety and long-term effectiveness of biomaterials as dental products under a grant from the China-Singapore Joint International Research Institute, with the aim of commercializing it.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference Thursday (May 27th), Prof Tay said the team is moving to test biomaterial in animal models in the next phase of the project and that it will take at least five years before it is implemented. in clinical settings.