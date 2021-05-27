International
A court in Indonesia sentences a fiery brand cleric to 8 months in prison
JAKARTA, Indonesia – An Indonesian court sentenced a politically influential fire cleric to eight months in prison on Thursday for violating health protocols by holding rallies attended by thousands of supporters during the coronavirus outbreak.
The three-judge panel at East Jakarta District Court, which was under heavy police and military guarding, ruled that Rizieq Shihab had violated pandemic restrictions with events commemorating the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday and his daughter’s wedding. He was also fined 20 million rupees ($ 1,400) for a mass rally in West Java.
The meetings took place less than a week after his arrival from a three-year exile in Saudi Arabia. Shihab has been banned since December 13. The judges ordered that the time he has served be removed from his sentence, which means he will be free for several months.
Police arrested dozens of Shihabs supporters who tried to stage a rally in front of the court on Thursday to demand his release. More than 2,300 police and soldiers were stationed in and around the building, which was protected by razor wire and four water cannons.
Shihab, 55, was the leader and grand imam of the now-defunct Defenders of Islam Front, widely known by the Indonesian acronym FPI, which was once on the political fringes. He has a long record of vandalizing night spots, throwing stones at Western embassies and attacking rival religious groups, and wants Islamic Sharia law to be enforced in Indonesia’s 230 million Muslims.
Shihabs’ presence at several mass rallies in his honor attracted large crowds, with attendees ignoring the rules of physical distance and many failing to wear face masks.
Five other FPI members were also sentenced to eight months in prison on similar charges.
Prosecutors had sought a 34-month prison sentence and a three-year ban for Shihab who holds a leading role in any mass organization.
During the trial, which began in March, Shihab denied any wrongdoing and said he was a victim of political persecution over his strong opposition to Jakarta’s Christian governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who is an ally of President Joko Widodo. .
This is all political revenge that was wrapped up and packaged in legal cases against me and my friends, he said in his defense plea.
In a separate ongoing trial in the same court, Shihab is also accused of concealing information about his positive coronavirus test, which allegedly made it more difficult to track contacts to prevent the virus from spreading.
The FPI has gained significant influence in recent years through humanitarian and charitable work. He was a leading organizer of mass street protests in 2016 and 2017 against Purnama, who was later jailed for blasphemy allegations.
The anti-Purnama movement brought extremist Islamic groups into the political stream and shocked the government, stressing the mix of religion and politics in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation and the third largest democracy.
Shihab often criticizes government policies and his statements often provoke controversy.
He was sentenced to seven months in prison in 2003 after the group vandalized bars in Jakarta. Five years later, he was again convicted and sentenced to one and a half years in prison for an attack on a religious freedom event in the National Square of Monuments in Central Jakarta.
Shihab left Indonesia in 2017 for a pilgrimage to Mecca shortly after police accused him of a pornography case and of insulting the official ideology of the state. Police dropped both charges a year later due to poor evidence.
He has called for a moral revolution since arriving home on Nov. 10, fueling tensions with the Widodo administration.
The government banned the FPI in December, saying it had no legal basis to act as a civil society organization and that its activities often violated the law and caused public unrest.
