The government is not preparing infomercials for the COVID-19 vaccination





Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) – 27 May 2021 – 7:50 pm

MANILA, Philippines – The government is preparing a new advertisement that will feature President Rodrigo Duterte as part of its effort to persuade the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19. President Harry Roque’s spokesman said the infomercial would be created by the same group after the advertisement regarding security protocols. “We are preparing the new vaccine trust newsletter that will show you and this will be done with the help of Mayor Greg Garcia, who created ‘Mask, Hugas, Iwas (wear face mask, wash hand, observe distance physical), ‘which ended with you saying’ mask, hugas, iwas, ‘”Roque Duterte told a government special forces meeting last Wednesday. A survey of Social Weather Stations conducted from April 28 to May 2 showed that only 32 percent of Filipinos were willing to benefit from COVID-19 vaccines. According to the survey, 35 percent were unsure if they would be vaccinated while 33 percent were unwilling to take pandemic strikes. Officials have consistently said that all COVID-19 strokes approved by food and drug regulators are safe and effective. During the same meeting, Roque briefed Duterte on Vice President Leni Robredo’s readiness to join Duterte in a newsletter seeking to reduce vaccine reluctance among Filipinos. Roque claimed that Robredo was “volunteering” to advertise with the president despite being a vocal critic of the administration. Robredo spokesman Barry Gutierrez has clarified that the vice president simply agreed with Senator Joel Villanueva’s proposal to come up with a newsletter featuring him and the president. “Deep down, I was saying, you were criticizing vaccination and now that it’s successful, you want to be part of it,” Roque said. “I said you (Duterte) would study to determine what the vice president’s contribution would be because we all know she is one of the most vocal critics of our vaccination,” he added. Despite the clarifications issued by Robredo’s camp, Roque claimed that Robredo was “volunteering” to do the advertising. “This is his (Gutierrez) perception. I think it was really voluntary,” the Palace spokesman told a news conference yesterday.

As It Happens Last update: May 19, 2021 – 2:21 pm The national government has so far secured two formal agreements for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines, one with the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India. Check out this space for small-scale vaccine developments in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash) May 19, 2021 – 2:21 pm Vice President Leni Robredo has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Quezon City. Robredo, who received her first dose of AstraZeneca stroke, is in category A3 (people with interaction disorders). May 7, 2021 – 6:46 pm The Department of Health announces the resumption of use of AstraZeneca stroke for the entire appropriate population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the All DOH Group of Vaccine Experts. The Department of Health encourages the public to take a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 can only be achieved by supplementing both doses of the vaccine,” the DOH said in a statement. May 7, 2021 – 10:53 am The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao said there was no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are banned in Islam. Medical staff from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph an anti-coronavirus stroke to Sinovac on Thursday. Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore the misconceptions and claims on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good. “Listen only to the BARMM Ministry of Health, the Department of Health and health workers in the provinces and cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after receiving an anti-COVID-19 shot. – STAR / John Unson May 5, 2021 – 9:51 am Philippines approves application of Modern COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo says it took just nine days to review the emergency use authority application. “The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the vaccine mentioned,” Domingo said during the Kapihan Bay Manila forum. May 3, 2021 – 7:14 p.m. President Rodrigo Duterte has been vaccinated against COVID-19, reportedly with the Sinopharm vaccine.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos