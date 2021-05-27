DRC volcano eruption: Tens of thousands trying to escape from Goma





At least 31 people have died and 30,000 were forced to flee their homes when the volcano in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) erupted for the first time over the weekend.

Since then, the area has experienced a series of earthquakes and tremors, some of which have been felt as far as the Rwandan capital of Kigali, 65 miles from the volcano in Virunga National Park.

Significant cracks in the ground – some extending across the width of the road, others on the walls of buildings – have begun to appear. A resident told CNN that some of his neighbors in high-rise buildings have fled their homes for fear of collapsing.

“Data from seismic activity show the presence of magma under the urban area of ​​Goma and under Lake Kivu,” North Kivu provincial military governor General Konstant Ndima told a news conference on Thursday.

“Because of these data we can not rule out another explosion on the ground or under the lake, this could arrive without any warning,” he added, urging people to follow the order and warn them to stay away from the lava. . “You could die of asphyxia or suffer serious burns,” he said. Goma is the capital of North Kivu province, sitting on the shores of Lake Kivu on the DRC border with Rwanda. According to official forecasts from the United Nations, the World Bank and others, the city is home to about 670,000 people. However, a number of non-governmental organizations in the region say the population is close to 1 million. The initial blast destroyed at least 900 homes and flattened five schools, according to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC). The lava lake that the volcano appears to have filled on Sunday has since been cleared, according to volcanologist Dario Tedesco. DRC government spokesman Patrick Muyaya told CNN there was no more lava inside the volcano but the aftershocks after the eruption were unusual. “We’ve never seen this before, it’s very surprising,” he said. The sudden exodus of people has caused major blockage on the DRC-Rwanda border, with traffic leaving the city in a settlement. The blast damaged the city’s energy and water supplies. As of Wednesday, power had been partially restored but water supplies had been cut off, an NRC spokesman told CNN. A major humanitarian organization, the NRC has said the DRC was suffering “the most neglected displacement crisis in the world” as multiple conflicts forced 2 million people to flee their homes by 2020. “A deadly combination of spiral violence, record levels of hunger and total neglect has ignited a mega-crisis that requires a mega-response,” NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland said in a statement. “But instead, millions of families on the brink of the abyss seem to have been forgotten by the outside world and left closed by any rescue support,” he added. The NRC said a third of the country’s population – 27 million people, including more than 3 million children – do not have enough food to feed themselves.

Bethlehem Feleke and Larry Madowo reported from Sake. Ivana Kottasov wrote and reported from London. Ingrid Formanek, Saskya Vandoorne, George Engels and Lindsay Isaac contributed to the report.

