Belarus: European Union thinks of new sanctions as more planes are canceled





The EU has already imposed a ban on Belarus-registered carriers flying to and from European airports and urged European airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace. Belarus-based national carrier Belavia has canceled flights to multiple destinations as a result of EU actions, which were introduced on Monday.

A Ryanair flight traveling from Athens to the Lithuanian capital Vilnius was instructed to land in Minsk while flying over Belarus on Sunday. When he landed, opposition activist Roman Protasevich and his Russian companion Sofia Sapega, who were on the flight, were both arrested.

EU foreign ministers will begin discussing which parts of Belarus’ economy would be hit by sanctions on Thursday, with Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn suggesting the country’s potash exports could be targeted, Reuters reports.

Belarus is the world’s second-largest producer of potassium, which is commonly used as fertilizer, according to the US Geological Survey.

Ahead of the meeting in Portugal, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas threatened a spiral of economic sanctions against the Eastern European nation, saying the EU expects more than 400 political prisoners in Belarus to be released. “It is clear that we will not be satisfied with small steps of sanctions, but that we intend to target the economic structure and financial transactions in Belarus significantly with sanctions,” Maas told reporters in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon. He went on to say that if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko “does not give up, this will only be the beginning of further rounds of sanctions”. “It is important to discuss this issue with Russia as we all know that without Russia and without Russian support Lukashenko has no future in Belarus,” Maas added. Lukashenko remained challenging on Wednesday, telling lawmakers in the Belarusian parliament that the diversion of the Ryanair flight on Sunday was legal, and subsequent criticism and sanctions over the country were a form of modern hybrid warfare. “The West has moved from (organizing) revolts to drowning the country,” he said, while standing by claims that the flight was diverted due to a bomb threat, saying the threat originated in Switzerland. Swiss authorities said they had no knowledge of a bomb threat on the Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, nor did they notify Belarusian authorities. More cancellations Belavia canceled flights to eight countries, she said in a statement. Flights to a number of destinations, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Barcelona and the Russian city of Kaliningrad, will be canceled until October 30 due to some countries imposing flight bans on it, Belavia said. Meanwhile, an Air France flight between Paris and Moscow was canceled on Wednesday after seeking “a new authorization from Russian authorities to enter their territory” in order to bypass Belarusian airspace, the airline said in a statement. “Consequently, the return flight AF1155 is also canceled,” the airline said, adding that customers have been offered a delay or refund. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested to reporters Wednesday that the Russian government believed the reasoning of Belarusian officials for instructing the Ryanair flight to land in Minsk. Asked if the Kremlin had received an appeal from Sapega’s mother for help, Peskov said he was unaware of any help. “I only know that it was reported in the media. Of course, all consular protection, legal protection will be provided to a Russian citizen. Our foreign ministry said that,” he said. “The Belarusian side said that charges had been brought against her in connection with, participation in, illegal actions and so on. In addition, we saw her confessions. But in any case, she is entitled to a defense, and of course, all necessary assistance will be provided to ensure its legal protection. “ Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovksya said on Wednesday that Lukashenko was turning Belarus into Europe of North Korea and predicted more protests against his long rule this summer. She also criticized the EU position on Belarus, saying its previous “wait and see” strategy towards the Belarussian regime did not work. “The EU ‘s approach of gradually increasing pressure on the Lukashenko regime has failed to change its behavior and a growing sense of impunity and mass repression.” Mr Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994 and took office for the sixth time in a row last year following an election period marred by a brutal crackdown on mass protests against the leader. Belarusian authorities arrested political opposition figures, protesters and activists. CNN investigations have found cases where Belarusian authorities have used torture against detained protesters.

