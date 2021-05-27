International
What Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin hope to achieve from the face-to-face meeting
The reaction from Moscow and Washington, DC when details were confirmed about the summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin was quietly settled.
This may be because the pair will have some difficult topics to discuss when they meet in Geneva on June 16, after months of mutual mistrust and thorns.
Calling your counterpart a “killer,” as Biden did in March, and Putin’s response across the lines “one must know one,” may have done little to inflate hearts in the hope of constructive dialogue – but it could play in both hands of the leaders.
“Both sides are setting expectations so low that even a summit that goes off without a fireworks display and achieves some modest goals will allow both sides to claim some success,” said Timothy Frye, author of Strong weak man: The limits of power in Putin’s Russia, i tha Newsweek.
There is much to discuss, but so far both leaders have made it clear that there is little room for compromise on certain topics. These include the SolarWinds 2020 cyber attack on US government institutions, the poisoning and imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and Russia’s military involvement in Ukraine.
Although the Biden administration considers that the Kremlin is pushing possible denial to its limit on those issues, there are common areas.
Within days of entering the Oval Office, the U.S. president agreed to extend the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty with Moscow, known as the New Start, which limits strategic heads and issuers. Non-proliferation is in the interest of both countries.
“This is an area where both sides have shown an appetite for negotiation,” said Frye, who is a professor of post-Soviet foreign policy at Columbia University.
“Biden, I think he will try to focus more on strategic stability and arms control negotiations that do not really engage the US or the Russians for more than just starting talks to create some kind of strategic framework.
“Global issues will be another area where they will point to potential areas of cooperation. Their roles in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, on these they can engage in some form of discussion.”
An easy victory for both sides could be an agreement to restore full diplomatic relations, which have been marred by major sanctions and expulsions from embassies and consulates.
“Stabilizing diplomatic relations could be something more tangible that can be done without much preparation,” Frye added.
However, some lawmakers are unsure whether Biden should meet with Putin. Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE), a member of the upper house intelligence committee, said in a statement: “We are rewarding Putin with a summit vend instead of treating Putin as a gangster who fears the people of his. “
The White House has taken the trouble to present the summit simply as the way countries do business, despite their differences. Press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters: “We do not meet people only when we agree.”
In addition, at the NATO-G7 summit, Biden may be able to contrast his behavior on June 16 with that of his predecessor Donald Trump, who was named “Putin’s wet dog” after a summit in 2018 in Helsinki.
In any case, Russian voters will see Putin at a high-profile meeting on the world stage – which could be a boon for the president ahead of the September parliamentary elections, as he neutralized the threat posed by the Navalny movement by sending him in a colony prison.
“Putin gets legitimacy from the summit himself and that is something he can sell to the domestic audience,” said Sergey Radchenko, a Russian expert and professor of international relations at Cardiff University in the United Kingdom.
“He will look respected, so he can not lose with this kind of summit,” Radchenko told Newsweek. “He stands in glory, it gives him legitimacy at home and from his point of view, this is a long-awaited opportunity to pose next to the president.”
In 1985, Geneva was also the site of the first summit between Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and President Ronald Reagan, which Radchenko said offered an interesting contrast to the Biden-Putin meeting.
Although Reagan had spoken harshly about the “evil empire” two years ago and relations between Moscow and Washington were strained, the couple reached an agreement on nuclear non-proliferation.
“This was the beginning of a very productive relationship,” Radchenko said, pointing to the side summit in Reykjavik in 1986, the START nuclear deal a year later and the end of the Cold War.
He doubts next month’s summit will be as fruitful as the meeting 36 years ago, when Biden was a Delaware senator and Putin a KGB officer in East Germany.
“Putin is not like Gorbachev,” Radchenko said. “The expectation that you will have a positive development towards a detente is simply not there,” even if like their predecessors, “nuclear stability is seen as the only issue where both sides are interested in a positive outcome.”
Last week, Biden lifted sanctions against several entities involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that would transport natural gas from Russia to Germany, which opponents, including Democrats, said provided a geopolitical tool to Moscow.
But Biden’s move, which received measured assessments from the Kremlin, was overshadowed by Moscow’s support for ordering Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko to divert a plane to Minsk so that dissident Roman Protasevich could be arrested.
The effective abduction angered the world and further complicates the Geneva talks. On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested people should not wait too long.
“It is naive to expect Putin to go through all the pages he has helped write about in Russian-American relations – and neither will his counterpart be willing to do so,” Radchenko said. “It’s difficult to see a reset like we’ve seen in the past.”
Graph below by Statista describes Putin’s years in power.
