No decision on electronic taxes, says Mbalula – as the Gauteng MEC says the system was breaking down
There has been no final decision on the abolition of electronic payments, the Ministry of Transport said.
- On Thursday, the Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Road Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo said the electronic payment system was being removed, but later withdrew following his statement.
- The Ministry of Transport and the Cabinet have not made a final decision on this issue.
- During a Cabinet announcement, Presidency Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said Mamabolo was communicating Gauteng’s position on the issue, which is already known.
The Ministry of Fikile Mbalula on Thursday issued a statement, clarifying the status of the process in resolving the e-tax saga. This comes after Jacob Mamabolo Gauteng MEC of Public Transport and Road Infrastructure said during an interview earlier Thursday that electronic payments would be removed.
Mamabolo told Stephen Grootes of SAfm that “we are already living in a post-tax period”.
“We are just waiting for … the formalization.”
He said government ministers had previously spoken of “good news” about electronic taxes. “‘Near’ and ‘good news’ for us already mean that we are already looking for a whole new distribution of electronic payments.
“There is no going back on electronic payments.
“They are being removed. The people of Gauteng should not be burdened with paying for the national roads that serve all of us, that serve the neighboring states … This is unfair to the people of Gauteng. We already have many toll roads here, he said.
The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transportation later issued a statement indicating that the province is awaiting an “imminent notification” from the national government on the matter. “While awaiting notification from the national government, we reconfirm our view that the e-tolling system in its current form burdens Gauteng residents with an issue that involves the national economy and the economies of neighboring states.
‘No decision made … yet’
“While we look forward to the decision, the provincial government believes it has presented a compelling argument for abolishing electronic taxes,” Mamabolo said.
In a separate statement, the Ministry of Transport said “no decision has been made” regarding the future of electronic taxes.
“At the moment, the Ministry of Transport has the responsibility to ensure that beyond a determination of whether electronic tariffs are removed or not, appropriate decisions are made about how to finance the spread and maintenance of road infrastructure in this country. “reads the statement. The ministry said an announcement will be made after the issue is finalized.
In a post-cabinet announcement Thursday, Presidency Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the MEC was communicating Gauteng’s position, which is not new as it has lobbied the national government for the abolition of electronic taxes.
“There is no decision of the Cabinet as we talk today about the abolition of electronic tariffs or the non-use of electronic tariffs,” Ntshavheni said.
“The Minister of Transport continues to engage with all parties involved – the National Treasury, the Gauteng government – and continues to update the Cabinet on the progress of such engagements and various proposals,” she said.
The Government of South Africa introduced electronic payments in 2013 to pay for the 187 km highway update in Gauteng.
The system uses electronic scanners to record vehicle license plates and sends drivers a receipt for the distance traveled on the updated roads.
Users can also choose to have an electronic tag (e-tag) where they qualify for a discount, and the amount will be automatically credited from their bank accounts.
However, the project faced widespread criticism and inconsistencies.
