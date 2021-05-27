Iran Nuclear Deal: Are IAEA Safeguards Dangerously Obsolete? | Business and Economy News

As U.S.-Iran negotiators try to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, experts are sounding the alarm over standards governing how often international observers inspect the world’s civilian nuclear facilities to ensure weapons-grade materials are not transferred to military use. .

A report (PDF) released Thursday by the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Policy Education Center (NPEC), a nonprofit based in Washington, DC, warns that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is using outdated standards for detecting quantities of recovered nuclear material needed to make an explosive device with a destructive capacity that rivals the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

The standards in question are known as substantial quantities or SQ values ​​for fissile materials. These SQ values ​​determine how often the IAEA inspects civilian nuclear facilities to ensure that hazardous amounts of plutonium or enriched uranium are not secretly channeled into weapons programs.

As part of a wider two-year study to assess what will be needed in the coming decades to verify and implement the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the report was released Thursday by NPEC to coincide with the final round of talks. aimed at bringing the US back into Iran’s nuclear pact, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The report highlights an issue that nuclear negotiators in Iran would do well to focus on, NPEC Executive Director Henry Sokolski told Al Jazeera, namely, how much nuclear material is needed to make a bomb and whether or not inspections of the agreements are ready. to discover it too. There are good reasons to suspect they are.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in the center, leaves a meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint General Plan of Action (JCPOA), in Vienna, Austria this week [File: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters]

1970s safeguards based on World War II weapons designs

The IAEA SQ values ​​are eight kilograms of plutonium and 25 kilograms of highly enriched uranium what the agency considers sufficient to make a nuclear bomb with a yield of 10 to 20 kilotons. This is the range of explosive energy released by American bombs dropped on Japan.

The NPEC warns in its report that these SQ values ​​are not simply outdated, they are dangerously outdated because they were approved by the IAEA in 1977 and are based on outdated World War II weapons schemes.

However, those standards are related to the inspections that the regimes negotiated in nuclear inspection agreements including Iran ‘s nuclear deal with world powers from which the US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under former President Donald Trump, Sokolski says.

If the IAEA were to lower its SQ values, it would have to increase the frequency of its nuclear inspections, Sokolski said, noting that this would be costly and would face resistance from more than a few states already trying to are checked as often as they are.

Concerns about IAEA SQ values ​​date back decades.

Thomas Cochran is a retired nuclear physicist and former director of nuclear program at the US-based Natural Resources Defense Council. In 1995, he co-authored a report calling the IAEA SQ values ​​technically unprotected. a predicted conclusion on how weapons plans had progressed since World War II to amplify the explosive efficiency of nuclear weapons using less fragile material, as well as the availability of this technology for non-nuclear powers in the unclassified literature.

At the time, Cochran argued that the IAEA should lower its SQ values ​​by a factor of eight for plutonium and slightly less for the highly enriched uranium a picture it still holds today.

SQ values ​​are obsolete for 70 years or more, he told Al Jazeera. In the last 75 years, people have become smarter about the production of nuclear weapons.

IAEA SQ values ​​for fissile materials are based on World War II weapon schemes and have not changed since they were first adopted more than 40 years ago [File: Lisi Niesner/Reuters]

When asked why the IAEA has not lowered its SQ thresholds for more than four decades, chief media agent Fredrik Dahl told Al Jazeera via email: Although SQ values ​​have not changed, safeguards and approaches implemented by the IAEA under a Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement (CSA) and an Additional Protocol (AP) where applicable, enable it to detect in time the deviation of smaller quantities of nuclear material, i.e. less than 1 SQ, and prevent such deviation from the risk of early detection.

But Sokolski stresses that Iran has not yet acceded to the Additional Protocol, which allows for additional means of verifying a defense agreement.

But it is worse than that, he added, because Iran’s nuclear deal was designed and sold with the premise that it would prevent a weapon of nuclear material value from being diverted to anything in less than a year.

If the agency is serious about preventing the diversion of a weapon rich in plutonium or highly enriched uranium, it needs to be honest about what those quantities actually are, Sokolski said. To know and be a true observer, the IAEA must adhere to honest figures. There is no dancing about it.

Destruction simulation in Middle Eastern cities

In addition to revisiting the issue of SQ values, NPEC commissioned MIT study graduate and analyst Eva Lisowski to simulate what would happen if a relatively crude, one-kiloton, relatively small nuclear implant device, the most common design for a nuclear weapons would explode at ground level in five Middle Eastern cities.

Such a device could be built with just 3kg of highly enriched plutonium or 8kg of uranium, says the report well below the IAEA SQ levels.

The NPEC selects population centers in the Middle East for its case study because in the past 36 months, political leaders in Iran, Turkey and Saudi Arabia have all publicly suggested that their countries could acquire nuclear weapons, Sokolski said. This is unparalleled.

The five cities include Cairo, Tel Aviv, Tehran, Riyadh and Dubai and were chosen because they are among the most populous in the Middle East and located in countries that have some of the regions most prominent military forces each have used in regional army conflicts over the last half century, Sokolski said.

Two separate simulations were conducted for each city to give estimates of deaths and injuries depending on whether the majority of the population was protected and locked inside at the time of the attack, versus outside and unprotected.

The model also considered only the so-called fast radiations and the effects of the consequences. It does not factor in the increased risk of cancer resulting from radiation exposure.

The simulation found that the destructive power of a one-kiloton (1-kt) nuclear bomb exploding at surface level matched or exceeded the carnage resulting from the bomb dropped in Nagasaki, Japan.

External protected estimates range from 82,000 dead and 31,000 injured in Riyadh to 353,000 dead and 103,000 injured in Cairo. The number of indoor deaths varies from 32,000 to 146,000 in each city, respectively.

Estimates for Tehran range from 137,000 dead and 49,000 injured if most city dwellers were outside at the time of the attack, to 55,000 dead and 58,000 injured if inside.

Estimates of deaths in Dubai ranged from 153,000 to 61,000, while Tel Avivs ranged from 92,000 to 42,000.

The report also investigates case studies illustrating how the number of dead and injured could increase significantly due to nuclear rainfall depending on weather conditions immediately after an attack.

While the bomb dropped by the U.S. on Nagasaki in 1945 was a much larger 20-kiloton device, it exploded at 1,600 feet in order to maximize the effects of the explosion to destroy buildings.

The NPECs report seeks to demonstrate that if you place a 1-kiloton nuclear explosive at ground level rather than at a height the Nagasaki 20 kt bomb exploded (i.e. at 6 1,600 feet), you could kill approximately as many people as induced by radiation and rainfall. , said Sokolski. This, at the very least, suggests that the IAEA would do well to reduce its significant quantities by more than half and make its inspections at least twice as frequent.