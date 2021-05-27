France’s Macron apologizes for Rwandan genocide

KIGALI (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron said he recognized his countries’ role in the Rwandan genocide and hoped for forgiveness at a memorial in Kigali on Thursday, seeking to restore relations after years of Rwandan accusations that France was complicit in the atrocities of 1994.

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses delegates after placing a wreath at a mass grave containing the remains of the victims of the 1994 Rwandan genocide at the Kigali Genocide Memorial Center in Gisozi, Kigali, Rwanda May 27, 2021. REUTERS / Jean Bizimana

Only those who spent that night can possibly forgive, and in doing so give the gift of forgiveness, Macron said at the Gisozi genocide memorial, where more than 250,000 victims are buried. Rows of skulls lie there in a mass grave and the names of the victims are written on a black wall.

By this I humbly and respectfully stand by you today, I understand the extent of our responsibilities, he said, speaking against a backdrop of French and Rwandan flags.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame welcomed Macron’s speech, saying at a joint news conference later that his words were more powerful than an apology.

He said Macron was confronting racism and underlined Rwanda’s readiness to restore relations with France, saying the visit was about the future and not the past … I want to believe today that this rapprochement is irreversible .

The visit follows the release in March of a report by a French investigative panel saying a colonial stance had blinded French officials and the government bore a serious and overwhelming responsibility not to anticipate the massacre.

Kagame praised the extraordinary and independent report and said he had opened the doors for the normalization of relations.

The report excluded France from direct complicity in the killings of more than 800,000 moderate Tutsis and Hutus – an accusation Kagame has ever made and a point Macron was careful to mark in his speech at the memorial to the genocide.

The assassins pursuing the swamps, the hills, the churches, did not have the face of France. France was not an accomplice, Macron said.

During his first visit to Rwanda by a French leader since 2010, Macron also promised to appoint a new ambassador, the first French accredited envoy since 2015. France had refused to appoint a new ambassador after Kagame accused him that for complicity in genocide.

Rwandan Finance Minister Uzziel Ndagijimana also said he signed a 60m-euro loan with France to finance vaccination access and social protection.

The streets of Kigali were quiet on Thursday, with none of the banners or flags usually accompanying a high-level visit. Restrictions on meetings due to COVID-19 remain in force. But some Rwandans said they welcomed Macrons speech.

Egide Nkuranga, president of Ibuka, an umbrella body of survivors’ associations, told Reuters that Macron had shown commitment to co-operation by promising to arrest any perpetrator of the genocide who turned out to be living in France.

I think that speech was a very strong speech because he apologized in a subtle way, but in a strong way. It was subtle, but fundamentally strong, said Jean Paul Kimonyo, a former Kagame aide.

Kagame, a Tutsi, has been a major force in Rwandan politics since his rebel army put an end to killings by Hutu-led government loyal death squads.

Macron, who has sought to distance France from its colonial past, agreed in April to open the Rwandan archives of former President Francois Mitterrand, in office during the genocide.

Shortly afterwards Rwanda released its report revealing that France was aware that a genocide was being prepared and took responsibility for enabling it, continuing its unwavering support for Rwanda by then-president Juvenal Habyarimana.

French officials armed, advised, trained, equipped and protected the Rwandan government, the report concluded, adding that France covered its role for years.

It was the crash of the Habyarimana plane, killing the president, that unleashed the 100-day fury of assassinations.

From Rwanda, Macron travels to South Africa, where he will meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss COVID-19 and regional crises, including one in Mozambique.