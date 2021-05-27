New Tibetan president offers to send team to China to verify white paper claim | Latest India News

Dharamshala: Penpa Tsering, president of the Tibetan Central Administration (CTA), on Thursday offered to send a team to Lhasa to verify the allegations made by Beijing in his white letter to Tibet.

The only thing I can say today is that we are open to sending people (to Lhasa) to verify all the allegations made in the white paper, said Tsering, 54, Thursday, minutes after taking the oath as Sikyong, or president, of the CTA, the Tibetan government-in-exile based in Dharamshala.

The white paper, Beijing is against criticism of its oppressive regime in Tibet, highlighted how China had built moderately prosperous villages, airports, highways along the 4,000 km border of Tibet, a large part of which coincides with the border of controversial with India. Prior to China’s intervention, the paper insisted, Tibet was a miserable and backward feudal slavery that was doomed to extinction.

But China does not recognize the CTA and has not held talks with Dalai Lama representatives since 2010.

On his first day in the lead role of the CTA, Penpa Tsering, who spoke out about his fears of cultural genocide in Tibet, gave a note of reconciliation, vowing to resolutely tread the Dalai-backed Middle Road. Lama to reach out to the Chinese government to find a mutually beneficial, negotiated, non-violent solution to the Sino-Tibet conflict.

Tsering, 54, was administered in office and secretly by Tibetan Supreme Commissioner Sonam Norbu Dagpo in the presence of his predecessor Lobsang Sangay and spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, who attended the event virtually.

In his inaugural speech, Tsering promised that he would use all his energies to find a lasting solution to the Sino-Tibet conflict and the well-being of the Tibetan people.

Until done, he said the Kashag (cabinet) will represent the voices of Tibetans within Tibet and optimize global advocacy efforts.

We will not shy away from pointing out major mistakes in Chinese government policies and programs and seeking to correct, withdraw or change wrong policies, Tsering promised.

In the future, the President of the CTA said, if and when the need arises to bring innovation to our approach in accordance with the changing situation, this would be done in accordance with democratic norms and in consultation with all relevant institutions.

“We will be accountable to the Tibetan Parliament in exile and provide all the necessary assistance to the three autonomous bodies, work with NGOs regardless of region, religion and political position, and maintain transparency,” he said in a speech. focused on the immediate concerns of running the administration.

In the days leading up to his inauguration ceremony, Tsering has been open to opposing China and ongoing efforts in Beijing to elect the next Dalai Lama. How will they be, he asked at an event earlier this month because communist leaders do not even believe in religion, while the legacy of the Tibetan spiritual leader is a deeply religious issue.

Tsering told Reuters news agency earlier this month that he would continue to use all means and means to contact the Chinese government.

Use all means and means to reach out to the Chinese government, Tsering said. If the Chinese do not respond to us, the only way we can keep the issue alive is to turn to the international community, he said, noting that there was an urgent threat of cultural genocide in Tibet, and the international community must stand up to China ahead of the Olympics. Beijing Winter 2022.