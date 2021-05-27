



The approved changes to the body deprived of opposition reduce the number of directly elected seats and will freeze most of China’s critics.

Hong Kong’s free opposition legislature has approved the biggest overhaul of its political system since British rule, a crucial step in seeking Beijing’s authority over the autonomous city. The measures were approved on Thursday with 40 votes in favor and only two against. The pro-Beijing government has not faced any opposition in the legislature since last year, when China disqualified some pro-democracy politicians and others resigned in protest. The changes will reduce the percentage of seats in the legislature that are filled by direct elections from half to less than a quarter. A new body will be empowered to run for veterinarian and ban the standing of those considered quite patriotic towards China. Those 600 or so pages of legislation come down to just a few words: patriots who govern Hong Kong, said Peter Shiu, a pro-Beijing lawmaker. Most of the changes were announced by China in March, although Hong Kong authorities later contributed further details, such as re-establishing constituency boundaries and criminalizing calls for ballot papers to be left blank. Chinese authorities have said the electoral shake-up aims to get rid of the gaps and shortcomings that threatened national security during the anti-government riots in 2019 and ensure that only patriots run the city. The legislature will increase in size to 90 seats from 70. The number of seats filled by direct elections will be reduced to 20 from 35. Forty seats will be filled by an election commission, which is also responsible for electing the chief executive. The new vetting committee authorized to disqualify candidates will work with national security authorities to ensure those on foot are loyal to Beijing. Elections for the election commission are scheduled for September 19, and for the legislature three months later. The committee will elect an chief executive on March 27, 2022. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam has not made it clear whether she will seek re-election. In 2019, she faced the biggest and most violent wave of anti-government protests since surrendering to British rule in 1997, after proposing a bill to allow extraditions to mainland China. Beijing had promised universal suffrage as a final goal for Hong Kong in its mini-constitution, the Basic Law, which also says the city has broad autonomy from the Chinese government. Pro-democracy activists and Western countries say the political settlement is moving the city in the opposite direction, leaving the democratic opposition with the most limited space it has had since surrendering. Since China enacted a national security law in 2020 to criminalize what it considers subversion, secession, terrorism or cooperation with foreign powers, most pro-democracy activists and politicians have found themselves trapped or arrested. for other reasons. Separately Thursday, police in Hong Kong police halted vigilance in the coming months by marking Beijing’s deadly crackdown on Tiananmen Square, the second year in a row that authorities have refused permission. The Hong Kong Alliance, which has been organizing annual vigilance for more than 30 years, said police cited the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic in their rejection. We will continue to fight for the right to mourn June 4 legally, the alliance said, adding that it planned to appeal.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos