India faced 117 cyclones from 1970-2019, over 40,000 lives lost: Study

About 117 cyclones hit India in the 50 years from 1970-2019 taking over 40,000 lives, according to a study on extreme weather events, which also says mortality rates due to tropical cyclones have dropped significantly over the past 10 years.

A total of 7,063 extreme weather events killed 1,41,308 people during the period in the country, which included 40,358 (or 28 percent) due to cyclones and 65,130 (slightly more than 46 percent) due to floods, the study says.

The research paper published earlier this year is authored by M Rajeevan, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, along with scientists Kamaljit Ray, SS Ray, RK Giri and AP Dimri.

Kamaljit Ray is the lead author of the paper.

Earlier this month, the west coast witnessed the rage of Cyclone Tauktae which hit the Gujarat coast as an extremely severe cyclonic storm, leaving traces of destruction in several states killing nearly 50 people.

Currently, the eastern part of the country is facing ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ Yaas which hit the shores of Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday before sinking deeper into the country.

The study notes that the number of deaths due to cyclones has dropped significantly in the last two decades, the last years of which have witnessed many improvements in IMD weather forecasting capabilities.

In 1971, the study said, four tropical cyclones developed in the Bay of Bengal within a period of about six weeks — from late September to the first week of November.

Of these, the most devastating hit the coast of Odisha in the early morning of October 30, 1971 and caused very severe damage to life and property, according to the study.

About 10,000 people were reported to have lost their lives, and more than a million became homeless, she said.

In 1977, two tropical cyclones developed over the Bay of Bengal during November 9-20, of which the second (Cyclone Chirala) which was a very severe tropical cyclone with a wind speed of the order of 200 kilometers per hour along with tides waves 5 meters high, hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh, the study says.

The estimated mortality was about 10,000 and the total damage to infrastructure and crops was more than $ 25 million.

Decades from 1970-1980 alone recorded over 20,000 deaths due to cyclones.

Overall, the analysis showed that the mortality rate associated with tropical cyclones decreased by almost 88 percent in the last decade (20102019) compared to the early decade (20002009) despite the markedly increasing trend of severe tropical cyclones during the post-season – raises on the Bay of Bengal, the newspaper says.

Director General of Meteorological Department of India Mrutunjay Mohapatra said the reasons for the fatalities during the cyclones have changed over the years with the improvement of IMD forecasting capabilities.

Previously, the storm flood was the main reason behind the casualties, but now the deaths are mostly caused by the collapse of a tree or a house now, he said.

Storms produce strong winds that push water to shore, which can lead to flooding. This makes storm surges very dangerous for coastal regions.

But over a period of time, the forecast as well as the reaction to these events have changed significantly, he said, adding that people have now been evacuated from low-lying areas with early warnings.

Cyclones also bring storms, lightning and heavy rains which also prove fatal, he said.

