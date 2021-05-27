The Indonesian cleric has been sentenced to prison for violating Covid protocols





Fiery Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab, who returned to Indonesia last year from self-imposed exile vowing to lead a moral revolution, was sentenced to eight months in prison on Thursday for luring people to attend mass rallies. contrary to coronavirus protocols. A three-judge panel in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, found Mr. Rizieq guilty of attracting thousands of followers to two major events after returning in November from Saudi Arabia, where he fled in 2017 to avert a pornography charge. This charge was later dropped, but could be reinstated. Upon arrival in Indonesia, Mr. Rizieq, 55, was hailed as a hero returned by his followers. Many thousands of people flocked to Jakarta International Airport to meet him. Soon after, he attracted thousands more to his daughters’ wedding and an event shortly after he preached about his vision of Islamic law for Indonesia. Mr Riziec, the leader of the Islamic Defenders Front, a prominent Islamic group known for its extremism, has been called a thug by his critics. But his ability to attract crowds and his radical message could pose a political threat to Indonesia President Joko Widodo.

Mr Rizieq, who claims to be a descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, could be released from prison relatively soon, as he has already served almost six months while awaiting trial and could qualify for a reduced sentence for good behavior. Things got wet for Mr Rizieq within weeks of his return from Saudi Arabia. Police accused him of violating boundaries at public rallies by inviting people to attend the wedding and preaching event in Jakarta and dragging followers to the ground breaking for a mosque in the nearby town of Bogor. Shortly afterwards, six of his followers were shot and killed by undercover officers pursuing them. Police said the men had attacked the officers, who fired in self-defense. The Islamic Front of Defenders said the men were bodyguards for Mr. Rizieq. On December 12, 32 days after returning to Indonesia, Mr. Rizieq turned himself in to police on coronavirus protocol charges. By the end of the month, the government had outlawed the Islamic Defenders Front, which he co-founded in 1998. On Thursday, 2,300 police officers and soldiers marched around the court to ensure security.

In their ruling, the judges concluded that Mr Rizieq had attracted about 3,000 people to attend the Bogor mosque event and about 5,000 people to attend the Jakarta meeting, which included the marriage of his daughters and a religious holiday where he preached. The judges sentenced him to eight months in prison for the wedding day meeting, which they found was linked to an increase in coronavirus cases, and ordered him to pay a $ 1,400 fine for mosque ova. Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, with about 275 million people, has reported almost 1.8 million cases of coronavirus and nearly 50,000 deaths, more than any other country in Southeast Asia.

