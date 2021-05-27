Aerial photographs of Brazil show miners destroying the land of indigenous peoples | Global development

Rare and disturbing aerial photographs have exposed the devastation that is being done to Brazil’s largest reserve for indigenous people by thousands of wild gold miners whose illegal activities have accelerated under the country’s far-right leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Activists believe up to 20,000 minator ari the scouts are operating inside the Yanomami reserve in northern Brazil using speedboats and light aircraft to penetrate the vast jungle space near the border with Venezuela.

Bolsonaro, who has consistently regretted the size of Yanomami territory and has been accused of encouraging environmental criminals with his pro-development rhetoric, had to make a provocative trip to a village in the southwestern peak reserves on Thursday for the first time. his in a local community since he became president in January 2019. Yanomami executives denounced the visit as an unwelcome attempt to promote illegal mining on their ancestral land.

The images, captured during flights early last month, leave no doubt about the intruder’s impact on the 9.6 million-hectare (24 million-acre) Amazon enclave, nor the impunity with which they are allowed to operate in a supposedly protected reserve. .

An illegal gold mine in the Uraricoera River region of the Yanomami Reserve Photos: Christian Braga / Greenpeace

Some photos show the areas where the miners, whose trade Bolsonaro has vowed to legalize, have eradicated the dense, pine-green forest and replaced it with endless bronze-colored waters filled with felled trees and stagnant water pools. Others describe river camps along the rivers where discoverer live and work, featuring bars, restaurants, shops, homes and even a snooker table. In some pictures it is possible to make planes with a motor and helicopters used to smuggle workers, supplies and equipment into the reserve positioned near clandestine runways near the border with Venezuela.

Along the Uraricoera River, a region the Guardian visited last year, the monitoring team spotted large man-made craters reminiscent of the infamous Serra Pelada gold mine made in the 1980s by images of Brazil’s most famous photographer, Sebastio Salgado.

What shocked me was its size, said Christian Braga, Amazon-based photographer who took the latest images from a Greenpeace turboprop aircraft.

We knew these mines existed. All of Brazil knows there are gold mines in Yanomami land. But we did not understand its true scale and how economically viable these mines are. These mines are prosperous. These mines are worth millions. Truly scary. They are just great.

An area of ​​rainforests destroyed by gold miners in the Apia region of the Yanomami Reserve Photos: Christian Braga / Greenpeace

Braga said the miners he saw at work at the Yanomami Reserve, which is the same size as Portugal, had nothing to do with those who once used steel pans to search for gold in the remote rivers of the Amazon.

This is the story; nowadays mining is crazy. These guys are organized. They have planes. They got antennas. They have satellite TV, motorcycles, quad bikes, airplanes, helicopters, air conditioning, generators. These people have built a city, the photographer said.

When I looked down [at their camps] I just thought: we lost control of the gold mines just look at the point this has reached. More than 20,000 discoverer. What are we going to do now?

Bragas’s pictures were published as part of a report by the Yanomami Hutukara association exposing the dramatic expansion of mining in their territory. The report, which also used satellite imagery, claimed last year that there was a 30% increase in deforestation within the reserve compared to 2019, with about 500 hectares of forest flattened to the equivalent of about 500 football fields. Another 200 hectares were destroyed in the first three months of this year.

Estvo Senra, one of the authors of the reports, said an environmental and human tragedy was unfolding in the reserve where about 27,000 Yanomami live, mostly isolated from the rest of Brazil.

The devastation caused by illegal mining this year could break the record of recent years, which was already very dramatic, said Senra, a geographer who is tracking the progress of miners through Yanomami territory. The business is booming and this is extremely worrying.

Local activists describe the crisis as the most troubling moment since the late 1980s and 1990s when tens of thousands of wild miners poured into the reserves, bringing with them violence and disease to which many Yanomami lacked immunity. In the most infamous episode, in 1993, the gold miners killed 16 Yanomami in what became known as the Haximu massacre. It was horrible, Carlo Zacquini, an Italian missionary who has worked with Yanomami since the 1960s, told the New York Times after these killings. One of the miners stabbed a child, then cut off his head.

Drio Kopenawa Yanomami, a local leader who was born during that catastrophic gold run, said he feared history was repeating itself. I grew up amid the invasion of 40,000 wild cat miners who killed almost 20% of my people who suffered so much. Our relatives were massacred. discoverer killed a lot, said the 37-year-old, adding: It feels like you are facing the same crisis today.

The sense of urgency has intensified in recent weeks following deadly clashes between miners and Yanomami and an armed battle between federal police agents and heavily armed mines linked to the mines. There are signs that the situation may become even more complicated [than in the 1980s], Said Senra.

In a recent interview, anthropologist Ana Maria Machado, who works with Yanomami, called the region a pressure cooker that would explode and claimed the Brazilian president bore some of the blame because he had encouraged the invading miners. Bolsonaro gives a green light to all kinds of illegality in reserves, Machado said.