Leigh Sales at 7:30 a.m. penetrates Health Minister Greg Hunt over Covid vaccine spread

Leigh Sales has blasted Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt over Australia’s slow spread of vaccines, at one point expressing horror when it discovered that 74 nursing homes across the country remained unvaccinated.

The fiery sales interview with Mr Hunt took place overnight in the company as authorities announced an ongoing vaccination campaign for those aged 40-49 in Victoria, with those qualifying for the Pfizer vaccine from Friday.

Victoria is plunged into a seven-day blockade by midnight after the explosion of the Covid-19 state increased significantly.

Minister’s interview on ABC-TV 7.30, Sales were tough when Mr Hunt also revealed that only 500,000 people out of Australia’s 26 million population have been fully vaccinated.

“The United States has announced that it has completely completed 50% of its population. “Australia’s performance is impressive,” he told Sales. Hunt.

When he responded that Thursday’s vaccination had been “a record day for the 111,000 Australians who went ahead to be vaccinated” Sales intervened, “Come Minister.

“Five hundred thousand in total? This is nowhere near as populous as the US. ”

Mr Hunt protested that even without full vaccination, an initial AstraZeneca strike had been administered to more than 3 million Australians.

“You will see from next week a progressive increase in the number of Australians who have had second doses,” he said.

Sales went on to immunize in nursing homes after it was discovered during preparations to block Victoria that 29 facilities in that state were still unvaccinated.

It was during this exchange that Mr. Hunt dropped another bomb.

Sales: “Minister, can you please address what I was talking about. How much does it mean that care facilities for the elderly have not yet been vaccinated?

Hunt: “In Victoria, we have nine to finish tomorrow.”

Sales: “What about the country?”

Hunt: “About Australia, before today, because we did not have data today. We still had 74 to do.”

Sales: “74 still to go? You said on February 16 that it would take six weeks.

“We know that these are the most vulnerable people in the country based on the death records we saw last year.

“How can 74 countries not have been vaccinated yet?” The sales were incredible.

“[Minister for Aged Care and Senior Australians] Richard Colbeck said the Australian government would be responsible for leading the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccine program in the elderly care sector.

“So if Covid penetrates an unvaccinated elderly care facility, is that for you or Minister Colbeck?”

The fierce exchange came just hours before Victoria was expected to enter a seven-day premature blockade after it was discovered that 26 people had been infected with Covid-19 in the state.

Later, on ABC’s QandA program, federal government vaccine proliferation was hailed as “a riot” and “complacent.”

Human rights lawyer Jennifer Robinson, who has represented WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, said the “fraud” was “not only negligent, but will cost Australians their lives”.

“Border closures are not a long-term solution,” she said.

Ed Husic, a member of the Labor Party for Chifley, said Australia fell behind countries like Kazakhstan that had vaccinated five percent of its population, compared to 1.7 pc in Australia.

“There is no sense of urgency,” he said.

“We do not have a mass information campaign that encourages people to go out and get vaccinated. “Because our belief is that with the closure of the borders, she will be right.

“This is not a good public health strategy.

“We have to have a commitment made by the government to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“We have to resolve the quarantine.

“We have to make and produce vaccines here. We need to take our action together. “

Dave Sharma, the Liberal member for Wentworth, agreed that there had been a “slip” in vaccination, but was confident it would be done.

“High levels of vaccination are important but they are not a cure,” he said.

“We will have to hold a host of other political measures in place for a considerable time.”

