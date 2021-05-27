Rajasthan Man Believed Dead by Family Comes Home After Holding Burial





The husband’s family mistakenly identified a decomposed body and held a funeral. (Representative) Jaipur: A 40-year-old man allegedly dead by his family showed up a week after they had conducted a funeral by mistakenly identifying a decomposed body like his in Rajsamand, Rajasthan. The incident occurred after RK State Hospital declared the body of a man named Goverdhan Prajapat, who was being treated at the hospital, as “unidentified” and later relatives of Omkar Lal Gadulia mistakenly took possession of that body in Rajsamand region in Rajasthan. Omkar Gadulia, an alcohol addict, had gone to Udaipur without informing his family on 11 May. He was hospitalized due to a liver related problem. Omkar Gadulia’s family was living with his brother after the blockage caused by the coronavirus, police said. On the same day, Goverdhan Prajapat was taken from the Mohi area to RK Hospital by an ambulance service regulated by several public representatives. He died during treatment, they said. “We had received a letter from hospital authorities that a body had been lying intact in the morgue for three days. We then circulated photos of the deceased man on various fronts to identify the body,” said Kankroli Yogendra police station official Vyas. He said over a dozen people came to the hospital on May 15 to identify the body. Police were informed of this and family members gave in writing to hand over the body to them without performing any post-mortem. Family members mistakenly identified the body to be that of Omkar Gadulia passing a similar scar on his right hand and his appearance, and police handed over the body without performing any post-mortem and DNA tests. “The body was identified by family members. DNA and post-mortem testing by a medical board is performed when the body is not identified, after which the body is usually handed over to the municipality for incineration,” Mr Vyas said. The body was taken and the burial took place on May 15th. However, Mr Gadulia returned home on May 23 and was shocked to learn that he was believed to be dead. Later, police launched an investigation and identified the body that Mr Gadulia’s family had burned as that of Goverdhan Prajapat. “The police had no guilt in this case. The body was declared unidentified by the hospital authorities,” Mr Vyas said. Meanwhile, hospital authorities acknowledged that the whole incident was a guess for some of the nursing and mortuary staff. “There was a large workload of the patient. The patient was hospitalized through the 108 ambulance service. The incident occurred due to lack of coordination between the nursing staff and the deceased. Appropriate measures will be taken in this regard,” the official said. The Chief Medical Officer told RK Hospital, Lalit Purohi. Goverdhan Prajapat survives by three children, who were sent to a welfare home after his health condition deteriorated.

