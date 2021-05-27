Hong Kong passes new election laws that will boost pro-China candidates





The Hong Kong legislature has passed a bill amending election laws that would drastically reduce the public’s ability to vote and increase the number of pro-Beijing politicians making decisions for the city. Main points: Seats in Hong Kong Legislative Council to expand to 90, with 40 elected by pro-Beijing committee

Seats in Hong Kong Legislative Council to expand to 90, with 40 elected by pro-Beijing committee The number of politicians directly elected by Hong Kong voters will be reduced to 20, from the previous 35

The number of politicians directly elected by Hong Kong voters will be reduced to 20, from the previous 35 The bill was bypassed in the 40-2 vote by predominantly pro-Beijing politicians The new law empowers Hong Kong’s national security department to control the backgrounds of potential candidates for public office and sets up a new committee to ensure candidates are “patriots.” The number of seats in the Hong Kong legislature will be expanded to 90, with 40 of them elected by a predominantly pro-Beijing election committee. The number of lawmakers directly elected by Hong Kong voters will be reduced to 20, from the previous 35. The bill, passed by a 40-2 vote, was met with little opposition, as most lawmakers are largely pro-Beijing. Their pro-democracy colleagues resigned en masse last year in protest against the expulsion of four politicians deemed to be insufficiently loyal to Beijing. Pro-Beijing politicians praised the bill during debate Wednesday and Thursday, saying the reforms would prevent those who were not loyal to Hong Kong from running for office. Some pointed out that the numerous bills affecting people’s livelihoods have been passed more easily this year compared to 2020, when pro-democracy lawmakers in some cases would filibuster or act divisively during meetings to block the passage of bills with which they disagreed. China’s parliament approved changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system in March. Lo Kin-hei, chairman of Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy party, said the party was “unhappy” with the decision to pass the bill. We are disappointed with the way the government is changing the electoral system because we can see that the representation of people from Hong Kong in the Legislative Council or in the institution as a whole is much less than before, so this is not something which is good for Hong Kong, said Mr Lo. He said his Democratic Party had not yet decided whether to run in the next legislative election in December. Changes in Hong Kong elections come as Beijing further tightens control over the semi-autonomous city that saw months of anti-government protests and political squabbles in 2019. Authorities have arrested and charged most of the city’s outspoken pro-democracy activists, including Joshua Wong, a student leader of the 2014 protests, and media mogul Jimmy Lai, who founded the Apple Daily. China’s protest city has become a city of prosecution Dawn raids, mass arrests and ruined lives. China’s autocratic leader Xi Jinping is sending a clear and shocking message that Hong Kong’s opposition is no longer allowed to oppose, writes Bill Birtles. Read more China’s parliament in March approved changes to the city’s electoral system, which subsequently led to Hong Kong’s proposals. They are the latest in a string of moves to ensure people elected to office or serving the city are loyal to Beijing. A change that the legislature passed earlier this month requires more than 400 city councilors dealing primarily with municipal affairs to take an oath pledging allegiance to Hong Kong and backing its mini-constitution. The oath was previously required only by lawmakers and government officials as chief executive. AP

