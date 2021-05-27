or RMED me a device designed for throwing tennis balls for dogs, it is possible to lay an egg 60 meters quite satisfactory. Head to the Leopold Quarter in Brussels on the right day and you can see farmers from all over Europe opening fire with a wide range of produce at an impressive distance to the Belgian riot police. Duringshte during these regular protests at the headquarters of the European Trade Unions that the ingenuity, bravery and zeal of the European farmer really shows itself. In one episode, a pair of tractors slowly passed through a barbed wire barricade as police dispersed. When a police armored van appeared, the farmers got into it as well. It took two water cannons in full blast to make the tractors pull. Over the years, backward farmers have covered the Stoic riot police of Belgium with hay, eggs and milk directly out of embarrassment.

A commotion can be the voice of the unheard. It can also be a privileged anger with ridiculous. European farmers are politically powerful in the same way that the sky is blue: it is a fact so universally accepted that it is usually not worth mentioning. This power was evident this week in the final negotiations between diplomats, members of the European Parliament and officials on the terms under which farmers will receive $ 270 billion ($ 330 billion) in 2023-27. That farmers will receive cash is given. The debate is about how many conditions will be attached, with options ranging from not too much to too little.

Common Agricultural Policy ( CAP ) is a tumor in ME political body. Sucking in a third of the groups budget is a neat illustration of his struggle to change himself for the better. What started six decades ago as a something for something between France and Germany (agricultural fields in exchange for market entry) is still in place. It is a strange form of redistribution. About 20% of farms receive 80% of the money. Aristocrats, agro-giants and the Catholic Church all get a fluid cut. Companies affiliated with Andrej Babis, the Czech billionaire prime minister, received 34 million ($ 42 million) a year. The money has shifted from European taxpayers to landowners, in a frankly feudal farce. Usually, there is a claim that things will get better. This time, the European Commission has given up. We must accept that there will be no revolution in CAP , said Frans Timmermans, commissioner in charge of making Europe greener.

History is full of once powerful interest groups that have dried up. Coal miners in Germany and Poland will be thrown money after their industries were taken out of use as part of the plan for a fair transition to a green economy. But it gets to a free strip right away. In contrast, farmers remain as powerful as ever. In part this depends on the nature of the food. People care more about what they put in their mouths than how they heat their homes or the bodies of their Auditors. Unlike coal or steel, food is not really useful. An Italian can drop a tomato from Spain, no matter what has been flown from Morocco, or a genetically modified American. For a continent without a common language, snobbery for domestic production provides a universal language.

The way ME cooks agricultural policies helps farmers maintain their old power. Normally, policymaking in Brussels is a bargain, with everything for sale at the right price. Officials from countries shop with each other, submitting to a topic to get what they want in another file. As a system it is unclear, but it works. In contrast, agriculture is isolated from other market entities, locked in its own special committee. The result is that governments try to capture as much cash as possible, rather than asking if it should be there in the first place.

For all speeches of ME Democratic deficit, agriculture is an area where ME suffers from a surplus of democracy. Dead-eyed theocrats will happily wait for agricultural subsidies. European politicians will not allow them. In France, every self-respecting presidential candidate has to spend time sniffing cheese at agricultural fairs. Agriculture generates barely 1% of Europe GDP . But his fate has outweighed the importance. Rather than left or right, the political battlefield in much of Europe is a war between urban centers and rural suburbs. The emergence of the British ousted one of several major governments that was less neuralgic about the future of agriculture (as evidenced by its current enthusiasm for free trade agreements with agricultural powerhouses like Australia). For most of ME , the reduction of subsidies would be an attack on a politically powerful rural area. It is a war that few want to wage.

Farmers versus Swedish teenagers

Fortunately, some do. Greta Thunberg, a young Swedish climate activist, has joined a NGO s hammer ME not to do enough to curb the environmental effects of agriculture. At the moment, whatever the ambition may be ME has for climate policy melts when it comes to agriculture, even though its emissions rival much heavier industries. Farmers can no longer remove the concern. Environmental policy has gone from the horse hobby of sandal wearers to an existing policy debate. From now on, farmers will have a fight on their hands. Things can be done better. Above all, CAP it used to be even worse. The days when European taxpayers paid to produce more products that were then dumped in poor countries are over. But it took years of coordinated campaigns to relocate the buttermilk mountains and summer lakes.